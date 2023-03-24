‘He understands what it means to be the guy’: Jackson Arnold already making a strong impression

Spring practice is underway for the Oklahoma Sooners. One of the more highly anticipated viewings is that of true freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold.

The highly decorated five-star quarterback is getting his first taste of the collegiate game this week, and according to offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, Arnold’s already standing out.

“He’s come in and he’s picked everything up and he’s worked incredibly hard,” Lebby said about his five-star quarterback signing. “He’s spent a lot of time building on his own. He understands what it means to be the guy here and understands what it is going to take for him to get to that point.”

The expectation for Jackson Arnold in 2023, is to sit behind Dillon Gabriel and learn what it means to be a collegiate quarterback. In a few short months, it appears he’s not sleeping on his opportunity.

With Dillon Gabriel’s final year at Oklahoma also coinciding with the Sooners final season in the Big 12, Jackson Arnold will be the quarterback that leads the Sooners into the SEC. It’s a tall task, but one that’s only going to be possible through preparation.

The talent is undeniable. He’s capable of making all the throws and has the athleticism to hurt teams with his legs as well. He’s got the competitive drive to build upon what he did over his final two years at Denton Guyer.

Arnold didn’t start on varsity until his junior year but helped lead Guyer to the Class-6A state championship game. In the build-up to year two, Arnold took the recruiting world by storm, earning five-star status and won the Elite 11 MVP and Gatorade National Player of the Year awards.

With the opportunity to learn from an experienced coordinator and quarterback, every mental and physical rep this offseason will go a long way to preparing Jackson Arnold for his future as the starting quarterback of the Oklahoma Sooners.

