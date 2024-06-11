Understanding the Michigan State basketball coaching staff shake-up

Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo is quietly having a strong offseason, one that is seeing the head man make several moves that fans have been clamoring for. The latest coaching staff shake up is having some positive consequences per the reporting of 247Sports’ Justin Thind.

According to Thind, newly acquired Saddi Washington will be taking over the bigs, being joined by former Spartan standout Austin Thornton in the role.

In return, Jon Borovich and Thomas Kelley will work with the guards, while Doug Wojcik will take an oversight role.

https://x.com/JustinThind/status/1800524335297216838

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire