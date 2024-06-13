“My understanding” – Journalist says Chelsea could still sign 5 more players

Chelsea’s owners have already signed one new player for the first team this summer, but there could be five more players following him in through the door.

Tosin Adarabioyo was confirmed as Chelsea’s first summer signing, picking him up as a free agent after his contract ran out at Fulham.

But according to one journalist this week, Chelsea could still add FIVE more new signings as well as Tosin, making it as many as six new arrivals at the club this window.

We expect player sales too of course, and the above information will depend on that and who is sold and what kind of fees they can get in the door for player sales too.

Jacobs expects a busy summer

Enzo Maresca will have more new players added to his squad

Journalist Ben Jacobs has the latest on Chelsea’s transfer plans, and he is expecting a busy summer still for The Blues decision makers and ownership group.

Jacobs, speaking to Give Me Sport this week, suggested that Chelsea’s summer business could depend on the number of outgoings:

“My understanding is that Chelsea still want a traditional striker. They want a right-sided winger, in likelihood, or a creative-minded player, and they want a young left-back.

“And then it’s to be determined if they bring in another centre-back, potentially, if Trevoh Chalobah leaves, and even some debate will be had over the goalkeeper, even though Enzo Maresca wants to give Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic a chance.”

I believe Chelsea will absolutely still need to sign a new goalkeeper, there is no way they can be fully confident with the two options they have on the books. Djordje Petrovic looks decent, but he’s certainly not a top TOP option. Robert Sanchez has far too many brain farts.

A new centre back might be too much to be honest though, unless we sell more than just Trevoh Chalobah.