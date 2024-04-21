Understanding feel for postseason, Magic optimistic entering Game 2 against Cavs

CLEVELAND — Cavs guard Darius Garland dribbled around the top of the key and waited for a screen to be set before pulling up for a 3-pointer and sinking an open jump shot to start the fourth quarter.

A possession later, Cleveland forward Isaac Okoro drove the length of the floor and right to the rim for an easy layup.

In a matter of moments, the Magic‘s 15-point deficit became 20 and the hole Orlando needed to dig itself out of against Cleveland in Game 1 on Saturday suddenly got deeper.

Coach Jamahl Mosley’s squad never climbed all the way back in what served as the first postseason appearance for a majority of Orlando’s roster (all but four players) but the group feels confident about its ability to avoid the same fate in Game 2 on Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Bally Sports Florida, 7).

“We all got to get the feel of it,” Magic guard Jalen Suggs said after practice Sunday. “Now moving forward we know exactly what to expect so nothing’s a surprise anymore, nothing’s a first anymore.”

Hey, Magic, this is why Cleveland wanted to play you! | Commentary

Although Cleveland’s 5-point run to open the final frame of Saturday’s contest occurred in just 56 seconds, it came at a time when neither forwards Paolo Banchero or Franz Wagner were on the floor for the Magic.

Orlando relied on its bench to provide a boost for much of the regular season — almost always opting to play five reserves at once when the team was healthy — but it could become necessary for either Wagner or Banchero to be on the floor at any given moment against the Cavaliers.

During Game 1, Mosley — who was named one of three finalists for 2023-24 NBA coach of the year Sunday — had reserves Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, Joe Ingles, Wendell Carter Jr. and Moe Wagner on the floor together for a total of 4:35 combined at the start of the second and fourth quarters.

During that stretch of time, Cleveland outscored Orlando 9-5 and held the Magic to 2-of-7 from the floor. The Cavs shot 4-of-6 in comparison.

While that wasn’t a large chunk of time, it nevertheless favored the Cavs. And when every possession matters in the postseason, it could swing an entire series.

It’s also why Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff never had All-NBA guard Donovan Mitchell (30 points) or point guard Darius Garland (14 points, 8 assists) off the floor at the same time once during Game 1.

“That’s going to be a game feel,” Mosley said when asked if at least always either Franz Wagner or Banchero needs to be in the game.

“Usually it is the case that one of those guys is on the floor at a time. It also depends on how that second unit is running.

“If it’s slower or there’s not continuity the way in which we like it, then it’s probably good to get one of those guys back in the game a little sooner. But our strength is the way in which we do it by numbers and by committee. So, you feel confident in that group being able to play together without one of those guys on the floor at times.”

Regardless of who’s on the floor in Game 2, the Magic know they can’t afford to waste possessions by settling for low-quality shots or gambling for steals on defense.

“It might not feel like it in that possession, but that allows the momentum to swing their way,” Suggs said. “Maybe it ignites a run; maybe it ends our run.

“We talked about it leading into it but now we’ve got the feel of it. We got to recognize it in real time and that did nothing but just make everybody more comfortable going into the next couple [of games].”

With Orlando’s first playoff game in four years under its belt, the No. 5 Magic are optimistic about their chances to bounce back against the No. 4 Cavs in the best-of-seven series.

“We’re not hanging our heads from them protecting their homecourt,” forward Jonathan Isaac said. “We’re looking to come into Game 2 and taking it.”

Jason Beede can be reached at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com

If you go …

Magic at Cavaliers, Game 2

When: Monday, 7

TV: Bally Sports Florida/NBA TV