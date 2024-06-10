“My understanding” – Fabrizio Romano throws shade over Chelsea transfer rumour

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has for now thrown a bit of shade over one big Chelsea transfer rumour doing the rounds this weekend.

There will be plenty of these moments and stories going around in the next days, weeks, and coming months as we head into the summer transfer window.

Chelsea already announced the new signing of centre back Tosin Adarabioyo who joined as a free agent after leaving Fulham at the end of his contract, and there will be more arrivals for sure.

But there will also be some pretty high profile departures expected at Stamford Bridge this summer, with many rumours and links going around.

Yesterday, there was a report suggesting that Everton were trying to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja this window.

Romano throws some shade on it though

Armando Broja on the ball for Chelsea

Romano has addressed these rumours today via his Caught Offside column, and he has played them down somewhat for now at least but also confirms Everton’s interest.

“We also know there will be outgoings at Chelsea this summer, and one player to keep an eye on is Armando Broja, who has been linked with Everton, among others, but what’s really going on?” Romano wrote in today’s column.

“My latest understanding is that the Everton board like Broja but with their financial situation, it’s all on stand-by now. It’s not something imminent or close, interest is there as well as from many other clubs as Broja is 100% expected to leave Chelsea on a permanent transfer this summer.”

So I guess we will need to wait and see if anything does develop with this one. Although Everton will need to sort out their affairs soon if they want Broja, because it seems there are many other interested clubs who might actually be able to act on said interest now, or much sooner than The Toffees.