'They understand the moment': Wasco set to play for CIF State football title

Dec. 7—Decades in the making, Wasco football will finally have its day in the spotlight in its first state championship game.

The Tigers will face Petaluma-St. Vincent de Paul for the CIF State Division 6-AA championship on Friday at Pasadena City College. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

"It's an eerie feeling. Everyone around town is in good spirits," said Wasco coach Chad Martinez, whose team will leave for the game at 10 a.m. Friday. "They're super excited and they understand the moment. They're the first team to be in this place. They're going to take advantage of this opportunity and create memories and continue to leave a strong Wasco football legacy."

Wasco (9-5) earned a right to play for a state title with a hard-fought 7-6 victory over Cerritos in the Southern California Regional 6-AA Bowl Game last week.

Trailing 6-0 at the half, the Tigers opened the third quarter with an 18-play drive, capped with what proved to be the game-winner, a 1-yard touchdown run by sophomore Hami Lopez.

With the Dons driving for a potential winning score, senior Ram Lopez — Hami's older cousin — recovered a fumble to preserve the victory. It was the third time in four games that he gained possession of the ball with the game on the line.

Two weeks ago, Ram Lopez recovered a fumble with less than a minute left in a 42-41 victory over top-seeded Bishop Union in the Central Section Division V final. In the playoff opener, he had a scoop and score to beat Reedley.

"This is definitely a special group." Martinez said. "These are our COVID kids. During that abbreviated season, we didn't win a game. Some of these guys got pulled up with us, like Ram and Mike Dominguez, they have been starters on varsity for four years. I think that we made it through (COVID) and during the season they just kept going and kept going, so it's a special group. No disrespect, but not necessarily the most talented group, but it is the most tight-knit group that has really come together.

"We're not outstanding as individuals, but this is an actual team where everyone does their job. Another thing I like to say is everyone's Clark Kent and nobody is Superman. Everyone shows up, works hard, does their job and it's been working out for us."

The Tigers are led offensively by Hami, who rushed for nearly 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. Dominguez, a senior running back, has 1,100 yards on the ground and 11 scores.

"I couldn't ask for a better group of guys in order to climb this mountain," Martinez said. "Because it has been a mountain and there were some valleys, but we kept on climbing. We've worked together and if a problem came up, they've been able to move forward and kind of move on. It's just a special group of kids to be around because at any given time they could have said 'we're done, you know? We're just gonna mail it in.' But they just kept saying we can do it, we can do it ... That along with the coaching staff ...they've coached their tails off ... their enthusiasm ... because they're the light that kept guiding the players through the dark times."

St. Vincent de Paul presents another challenge. The North Coast Section V champions defeated Palo Alto 28-26 in the NorCal Regional 6-AA Bowl Game last week.

"It's an interesting matchup," Martinez said. "They've got some dudes on both sides of the ball. They're big and they're athletic, which is what you would expect from any teams at this level of the season."

The Mustangs (12-2), who have averaged 41.9 points per game, are led offensively by a pair of sophomores. Dual-threat quarterback Gabe Casanovas has thrown for 2,594 yards and 34 TDs, with just nine interceptions. He has also rushed for 772 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Running back Mason Caturegli has rushed for 1,035 and six scores in 10 games this year.

Defensively, St. Vincent is led by senior Dylan Brown, who has a team-high 105 tackles, with five sacks. Junior Rob Rooks has 79 tackles and a team-high 10.5 sacks.

"It's going to be a tall task because of how big and how physical they are, but at the end of the day, we just have to play Wasco football," Martinez said. "Just focus on our game plan and not what they have. It's just us trying to grind it out, insert our will and persevere longer than they can."