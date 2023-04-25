Underrated positions the Packers can’t forget about in 2023 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers have big needs and some must-dos entering the 2023 NFL draft. This team needs reinforcements at key spots in the passing game, plus help along the defensive line and at the backend of the secondary. But underrated roster needs also exist for general manager Brian Gutekunst.

So, what are some things the Packers can’t forget about in this draft?

Our staff at Packers Wire made their picks:

Zach Kruse

Don’t forget about…the running back position. The Packers are beginning a new era at quarterback, and you can bet things will change in terms of the way the offense is structured and called during games. The running back position should only increase in importance with Jordan Love as a young starting quarterback. While Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon return to form a perfect 1-2 punch, Jones turns 29 in December and his future in Green Bay is financially hampered, and Dillon is entering the final year of his rookie deal and has never been the No. 1 back. Now is the time to find a capable young running back to start developing behind Jones and Dillon and stabilize the position past 2023. With seven Day 3 picks, the Packers should have ample opportunity to find one. In 2017, former Packers general manager Ted Thompson found Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones in the fourth and fifth rounds, respectively. Can Gutekunst find a future starter early on Day 3 in this draft?

Brandon Carwile

Don’t forget about…the quarterback position. The Packers just traded their franchise quarterback because they want to see what they have in Jordan Love, but that means they now only have two quarterbacks on the roster. Danny Etling is currently Love’s backup after spending all of last season on the practice squad. At 28 years old, Etling has yet to take a snap in a meaningful game and would offer very little security if Love got injured. Green Bay was unable to go out and spend high dollars on a quality veteran due to limited cap space, which means they will likely have to add someone during the draft process. Whether it’s a late-round pick or an undrafted free agent, Brian Gutekunst wants to carry at least three quarterbacks into training camp. Hopefully, Love will stay healthy for all of 2023 but there needs to be at least some level of comfort in the backup spot heading into next season.

Paul Bretl

Don’t forget about…the interior defensive line. Naturally, much of the attention this offseason has gravitated toward the receiver and tight end positions for the Packers. While those needs have to be addressed, there is one other that I would put into the “must” category as well, and that’s the interior defensive line. Like receiver and tight end, this is a position group low on depth and experience, despite being an often rotated position with four or even five players regularly seeing playing time. Green Bay has only five players on the roster, and only three of them have any NFL experience. Last season, when the defense was playing its best towards the end of the season, so was the defensive front, generating more consistent pressure and holding up better against the run. When the interior defensive line is creating consistent push, every position on the defense benefits, and it’s the best way to quickly ruin any offensive play. The Packers should have plenty of Day 2 options at interior defensive line during the draft.

Brennen Rupp

Don’t forget about cornerback. This one is difficult because the Packers have needs at a lot of positions. Some of those needs are long-term (offensive tackle), and others are more immediate (tight end). So I’ll go with cornerback. With Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Eric Stokes, and Keisean Nixon, the Packers appear set at cornerback. However, what if Douglas makes the move to safety? When will Stokes be ready to play? Even if Douglas doesn’t move to safety and even if Stokes is ready for the start of the season, more depth and talent is needed. Nixon is back on a one-year deal. Douglas and Stokes both took a step back last season. The 2023 draft class boasts a talented cornerback group. It would not be shocking to see the Packers take a cornerback early in the upcoming draft.

