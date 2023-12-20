Underrated offensive tackle prospect Isaiah Autry signs with the Sooners

The world of recruiting can often be a roller coaster ride. There are ebbs and flows in recruitments. One of the more underrated additions the Oklahoma Sooners are making during the early signing period is offensive tackle Isaiah Autry.

Autry committed to the Sooners back in April and like nearly every one of the Sooners committed prospects, never wavered on his pledge. Despite receiving overtures from programs like Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, and in-state schools Ole Miss and Mississippi State, Autry stayed with his commitment to the Sooners.

The No. 1 offensive tackle in the state of Mississippi, Autry has good technique and displays great strength. Once he latches on to a rusher, he stops them in their tracks. His 6-foot-7 frame provides good reach to prevent rushers from getting in on his body, allowing Autry to maintain good leverage. He drives his feet as a run blocker, continuing his blocking assignment well after the ball carrier has broken through to the second level.

Autry was the first offensive lineman that Bill Bedenbaugh received a commitment from in the 2024 recruiting class. As they get ready to move into the SEC, the Mississippi native will one day be an important piece at tackle for the Sooners.

