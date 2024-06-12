Underrated moments from Game 1 and 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics have been tactically sound vs. the Dallas Mavericks on their way to a 2-0 lead in the 2024 NBA Finals. While we wait for Game 3 to arrive, the hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney,put together a new edition of their “Underrated Plays” series of pods.

It of course covers attacking Mavs star wing Luka Doncic, putting a guard in the dunker’s spot to great effect, some unexpected international warfare going down in the game. It also covers much, much more that you might have missed in the thick of the action from the first two games.

Check it out for yourself in the clip embedded below.

