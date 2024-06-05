Underrated moments from the Boston Celtics – Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference finals

To most fans of the Boston Celtics, the Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference finals series was so long ago in the midst of this interminable break that it almost feels like it was last season. But it was just over a week ago that we were watching the Celtics grind it out with the Pacers at TD Garden and Gainsbridge Fieldhouse.

In that series, there were a number of plays and moments worth looking back on while we wait for the start of the 2024 NBA Finals to kick off at the Garden this Thursday (June 6) night. And that is exactly what the hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, did for us to keep us focused while we wait for Boston to start the finals.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to see those moments for yourself.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire