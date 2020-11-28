"Underrated" Jermar Jefferson has a performance for the ages vs Oregon originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Jermar Jefferson is a machine. He's a monster. He's a beast. He's whatever powerful word you want to use describe the 5'10", 217lb running back.

Ever since he stepped foot in Corvallis he has been etching his name in the record books. On Friday he solidified his greatness with the best performance in the 126-year history of the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry game.

It took just two plays for Jefferson to bust off an 82-yard touchdown run to get the Beavers on the board and it was just a taste of what the Oregon Ducks defense had in store.

When it was all said and done the Beavers pulled off the improbable 41-38 victory over the heavily favored Ducks, and they did it riding the broad shoulders of Jefferson.

The junior running back ended the night with 226 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

His performance marked the most yards a Beaver running back has ever run for against the rival Ducks. But that's not all. It was also the third 200-yard rushing game of his career, making him just the second back in OSU history with three or more such performances.

Still, that's not all. He started the night as the seventh all-time leading rusher in Oregon State history but ended the night within the top five.

His 2,740 yards trail only all-time greats Steven Jackson (3,625), Yvenson Bernard (3,862), Jacquizz Rodgers (3,877) and Ken Simonton (5,044).

Despite the incredible performances he continues to put up, the Beavers workhorse still feels he is underrated.

I really don't feel I get the recognition I deserve. I just gotta put my head down and keep working hard... I've been underrated all my life, so I'm just used to it.

Jermar Jefferson

Said Coach Smith about his "underrated" back, "I think he deserves some recognition. He's a big-time back. I think everybody sees it and a lot of people say it. I know he's a guy in our locker room that we appreciate. Not only just the production he has on Saturdays but the way he goes about things on the day-to-day, how hard he works. He deserves a lot of recognition."

After that performance people are starting to take notice.

One person who can't help but recognize how good Jefferson is, thanks to first-hand experience on Friday, is Oregon safety Verone McKinley III. “He had a good game today. Very physical runner. Does a great job of keeping his feet alive and keeping them moving no matter who hits him so it’s all about gang tackling," said McKinley. "We had some good moments we had some bad moments but it’s just about bouncing back, correcting those things and moving on."

Lucky for the Ducks, they get to go back to the drawing board and don't have to face Jefferson again this season. But the Utah Utes and Stanford Cardinal won't be so lucky.

They remain on the Beavers schedule and get to face a running back that has rushed for 120 or more yards in every game this season. That is four straight games of 120 plus. No other player has more than two in a row.

He is also one of just two running backs in the country with multiple touchdown runs of 75-yards or more, according to ESPN stats and info.

Jermar Jefferson now has at least 120 rushing yards in all 4 games this season.



No other FBS player has an active streak longer than 2 such games.



Jefferson and Javian Hawkins (Louisville) are the only FBS players with multiple Rush TD of 75+ yards this season pic.twitter.com/A9edT2P6IY — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 28, 2020

The point is, he's good. He's a stud. He's a star. He's superhuman... and is everything but underappreciated, underrated, and unrecognized.

Beaver Nation has known for a while, but now the rest of the country is starting to take notice.

Next up: The Beavers head to Utah to take on the Utah Utes on Saturday, December 5th. Kickoff is TBD.