Undermanned Mets should feel good about Atlanta series, but James McCann decision looms large

By the time Khalil Lee, the young outfielder who had already struck out in his first eight big-league at-bats, made a spectacular catch at the wall in right-center to rob Freddie Freeman in the seventh inning and preserve a 4-3 lead, it seemed that a Wednesday night ballgame had turned into something more resembling a Disney movie for the Mets.

For that matter, it was getting cornier by the minute, as a Triple-A lineup and an exhausted bullpen was threatening to pull off a sweep of the Braves in Atlanta. A happy ending was starting to feel as inevitable as it would have been inexplicable.

But then, finally, the harsh reality of a severely depleted roster came crashing down on the Mets as the Braves rallied for a 5-4 win that makes you wonder how long this team can survive as the injuries continue to mount.

One of their two remaining healthy starting pitchers, David Peterson, imploded in the fifth inning after pitching well through four, something that has become a worrisome trend for the left-hander this season.

And then afterward manager Luis Rojas delivered still more bad news on the injury front, explaining that Pete Alonso had been out of the lineup due to soreness in his left wrist that apparently has lingered since getting hit by a pitch in St. Louis two weeks ago.

X-rays were negative but there is no guarantee Alonso will be the lineup when the Mets play Friday in Miami. Without him Rojas has so few proven position-player options that he batted newly-acquired Cameron Maybin, a journeyman who had been hitting .100 in Triple-A for the Cubs, third in the lineup on Wednesday.

All in all, then, even taking two of three to win the series in Atlanta was quite a feat for the Mets, and also a commentary on the current struggles of the Braves, who haven’t hit or pitched as expected so far this season.

The best news for the Mets, in fact, is the mediocrity that defines the NL East, which should allow them to buy some time before they get Jacob deGrom and so many others back from injury. It also doesn’t hurt that the Colorado Rockies come to town for four games next week.

As it is they remain in first place at 20-17, a game ahead of the Phillies, and have to feel good about the way they’re playing, undermanned or not, rallying on Wednesday to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the seventh inning and push the Braves to the brink.



Karma only goes so far, of course, but you do have to wonder if the Mets could have pushed their luck and gotten that Disney-movie ending if Rojas had gone with his gut and ridden Tomas Nido’s hot bat for one more night rather than feeling obligated to go back to James McCann behind the plate on Wednesday.

Nido had been the star of the first two games in Atlanta, with three hits on Monday night and the game-winning home run on Tuesday, and after the second game Rojas had talked about how the backup catcher was earning himself more time, sounding like he was going to play him on Wednesday as well.

So either he had a change of heart or the Mets’ front office convinced him that he needed to play McCann, who has been everything the Mets hoped behind the plate but hasn’t hit a lick this season.

And you’d hate to think any such decision would be related to the $40 million investment the Mets made in McCann as a free agent, but who knows. Rojas said he didn’t want McCann going four days, including Thursday’s off-day, without playing, and under other circumstances that would have been understandable.

In this case, however, the Mets were desperate for offense, and that should have been reason enough to stick with Nido.

As it turned out, Nido did deliver a two-run single as a pinch-hitter in the seventh to put the Mets ahead, so you can say it worked out, at least to some extent, for Rojas. Nevertheless the Mets would have been better off with four at-bats from Nido rather than just one.

Also, wouldn’t you know it, McCann came up with one out in the top of the ninth with a chance to break a 4-4 tie, needing only a fly ball after Maybin advanced to third base on a wild pitch during the at-bat.

But as has been the case far too often this season, McCann failed to do the job, getting jammed and popping out weakly in the infield. Jose Peraza then lined out to end the inning and minutes later Ronald Acuna Jr. took Jacob Barnes deep to win the game.

With his 0-for-3 (plus a walk) night, McCann is hitting .202 with one home run this season. Again, he’s been great behind the plate, as advertised, but the Mets didn’t give him that $40 million just for his defense, and so far he hasn’t looked anything like the guy who seemingly had made himself into a solid hitter the last two seasons.

Maybe he’ll get it going, and it’s not like he should lose his job as the starter, but there are times when the state of the ballclub, and the urgency of the moment, demands more microscopic decision-making from the manager.

Wednesday was one of those times.