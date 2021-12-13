Undermanned Lions run over by the Broncos

The Detroit Lions were facing difficult odds in Denver on Sunday. The Lions squared off with the Broncos without several important starters due to a rash of injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak.

Detroit kept it interesting for a half, but the Broncos had too many horses for the depleted Lions to keep pace with over the second half. Denver ran for over 100 yards in the second half and capitalized on two costly Detroit turnovers to race away from a 17-10 halftime lead to a convincing 38-10 final score.

The Lions were forced to call up seven players from the practice squad just to fill out a complete roster. Missing top passing target, TE T.J. Hockenson, and top RBs D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, the shorthanded Lions stood little chance from the get-go. An inspired performance by Craig Reynolds at running back and some nice play calls manufactured a competitive first half.

Reynolds, called up from the practice squad to make his NFL debut, was the featured runner. He gained 83 yards on 11 carries and looked very much like he belongs in the active roster even when Swift and Williams are back. He was one of a select few bright spots for the injury-ravaged Lions.

There weren’t nearly enough of them. Quarterback Jared Goff had a rotten second half after playing reasonably well in the close first half. He had two passes in a row batted down (one caught by LT Taylor Decker) early in the third quarter and never recovered. Two badly thrown balls in the red zone on late decisions ruined any chance for the Lions. Another off-target pass thrown behind an open Brock Wright was intercepted and the rout was on.

Just as a fitting coda, the Broncos batted down Goff’s final attempt on the last play of the game.

The Lions coaching staff deserves a lot of credit for the first half of the game. Dan Campbell and his assistants had the dilapidated roster ready to play and inspired. The offensive play designs were nicely suited to the talent on hand. Detroit’s touchdown was a fantastic play design, a fake end-around to Kalif Raymond that saw the speedy wideout reverse field and catch a wide-open swing pass. The makeshift line — undrafted rookies Ryan McCollum and Tommy Kraemer started at center and right guard, respectively — opened holes and gave Goff ample time.

Just as Campbell and his staff deserve praise for their first half, the second half collapse falls at their feet, too. The game effectively ended when Campbell opted to go for it on 4th-and-2 from his own 33-yard line on the second drive of the third quarter. Goff’s pass was swatted down but had little chance regardless; the Broncos LBs read the play and undercut the two route options. Denver RB Javonte Williams cashed in the erroneous judgment for a touchdown four plays later.

Campbell’s aggression on fourth downs did pay off on two later drives, but it was too little, too late. The defensive tackling and gap responsibility fell off the side of the mile-high mountain after halftime, too. It’s tough to criticize the defensive scheming when starting CB Jerry Jacobs and LB Alex Anzalone each left the game with injuries in the first quarter. At times in the second half there were as many as seven defenders on the field who weren’t on the team’s active roster three weeks ago.

The Lions fall to 1-11-1 with the loss, while the Broncos helped their playoff chances in the middle-heavy AFC and improved to 7-6.