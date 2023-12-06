Undermanned FGCU men's basketball team shoots down New College of Florida

The FGCU men’s basketball team got a welcome respite Tuesday from the spate of Power Five opponents it’s faced so far this season when New College of Florida visited Alico Arena.

The Eagles (3-7) shot a season-high 51.5% from the field against the NAIA Mighty Banyans, cruising to an 87-54 victory.

Senior forward Keeshawn Kellman led all scorers with 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting. Junior guard Dallion Johnson added 17 points, connecting on 5-of-9 attempts from 3-point range. FGCU made 13 3-pointers, matching its output in the season-opening loss at Indiana.

“It felt good to see the ball go in,” said FGCU coach Pat Chambers, whose team entered Tuesday shooting just 30.4% from long distance and averaging seven made treys per game. “We made almost 10 threes a game last season.

Senior forward Dakota Rivers finishes above the rim with a powerful jam against New College. The FGCU mens basketball team dominated visiting New College of Florida on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. The eagles won with a final score of 87-54.

“But I was more proud of our defense. I felt our defense created good opportunities on offense.”

The Eagles held New College (1-9) to 34.4% shooting from the field, including 7-of-26 from beyond the arc. Senior Jordan Clark led the Mighty Banyans with 12 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore guard Shawn Lefresne, a Port Charlotte High alum, added nine points, three assists and two steals.

Here are three takeaways from Tuesday’s game.

FGCU both sick and tired

The Eagles didn’t get back from Sunday afternoon’s game at Cincinnati until early Monday morning because of weather delays. The players have also been dealing with an illness that’s running through the Eagles’ athletic teams. Three players, including leading scorer Isaiah Thompson, missed the New College game because they were sick.

During the game, Chambers said Kellman told him he wasn’t feeling well so the coach sent him home midway through the second half.

The outbreak has left the Eagles shorthanded at practice which Chambers said has contributed to a lack of cohesion at times on the court.

“You should see some of our practices, we have like six guys, seven guys, it’s crazy,” he said. “But we’re going out, we’re trying, we’re competing. Their mentality and I think their approach has been good.”

A big loss in the middle

Redshirt junior center Andre Weir, who averaged 9.2 points and six rebounds in 22 starts for the FGCU last season, recently had surgery to repair a torn labrum and will miss the rest of the season.

Chambers said the 6-foot-10 Weir got hurt in the game against Ave Maria, aggravating a previously existing injury.

Weir's loss means more of the frontcourt burden will fall on the trio of Kellman, senior Dakota Rivers and junior Josiah Shackleford.

Kellman, a Princeton transfer, has been a force down low for the Eagles so far this season, averaging 12.5 points on 67% shooting from the field to go along with 7.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocked shots per game.

“If you’re not going to double him in the post, he’s a very highly efficient basketball player,” Chambers said.

Nonconference gauntlet winding down

FGCU has completed two-thirds of its nonconference schedule and owns just one win against a Division I opponent, a 68-65 comeback at FIU on Nov. 29. The Eagles will face another Power Five foe when they travel to Minnesota Saturday.

“It’s been challenging, all these high major teams,” Chambers said. “And I hope it benefits us.”

The goal is for those benefits to start paying off on Jan. 4 when the Eagles open ASUN Conference play at Alico against Jacksonville.

“I think it’s all about attitude, that’s what we’re about, that’s our foundation,” Chambers said. “I think we’re staying positive. Keep moving forward, keep getting better, create the habits and by January 4, I hope we’re there.”

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: FGCU defeats New College of Florida thanks to sharp shooting