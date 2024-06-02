Underdogs rise for North Dakota state girls tennis singles and doubles championships

Jun. 1—GRAND FORKS — Fargo Davies senior Paige McCormick picked just the right time for a North Dakota state girls tennis breakthrough.

McCormick had finished fourth, third and second in the state singles tournament in her career.

A week ago, she lost the EDC singles championship to Sarea Gu of West Fargo Sheyenne in straight sets.

On Saturday, however, McCormick jumped over both hurdles.

McCormick beat Gu 6-4, 6-2 in the state singles championship at Choice Health & Fitness.

"I just tried to play consistent and play my best defense," McCormick said. "She's an aggressive player, and I knew I had to get a lot of balls back."

McCormick said she lost her last few matches against Gu and hadn't beaten the freshman in a couple of seasons.

"She's an amazing player," McCormick said. "I think I was a little more aggressive (compared to previous losses to Gu) and tried to put the ball away whenever I could."

McCormick is the first Davies singles player to ever win a state title. No Davies doubles team has ever won a state title, either.

"It feels amazing to finally end on a good one," McCormick said. "I'm so happy I was finally able to finish like this."

Fargo Davies coach Paul Kolesar said McCormick was mentally dialed in for the state title match.

"She played fantastic," Kolesar said. "She kept the pressure on the whole time. Her athleticism really shined through."

Like McCormick in singles, West Fargo Sheyenne's Alyssa Sommerfeld and Shireen Durrani entered the doubles championship match with a loss already this season to their counterparts — Bismarck Legacy's Aleah McPherson and Halle Severson.

And like McCormick in singles, Sommerfeld and Durrani flipped the script at state. They beat McPherson and Severson 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 for the championship.

"I think we were the underdogs and came and showed everyone what we can do," Sommerfeld said. "I think we came in with the mindset that this game is for us. We knew it was ours to win. They had beat us and so we had nothing to lose and just went for it. It was so surreal. We were both crying. It was amazing."

Sheyenne coach Chad Anderson told Sommerfeld at the beginning of the season that this was her year in doubles, despite a strong singles background.

"I told her 'I've seen you play, and I know what you can do,'" Anderson said.

Anderson said Sheyenne's unique style was a factor.

"We do Australian doubles, which is different than most people do," Anderson said. "I think that gave us an advantage on the net. We lobbed outstanding and took away the net."