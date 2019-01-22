Underdogs no more: Patriots favored to win Super Bowl LIII over Rams

The New England Patriots – especially quarterback Tom Brady – seemed to relish the team's recent role as underdogs.

"I know everybody thinks we suck," the 41-year-old Brady said after the Patriots dominated the Los Angeles Chargers to advance to Sunday's AFC Championship game in Kansas City, another matchup the team wasn't favored to win.





But they did win. As did the Los Angeles Rams, who were the underdog in the NFC despite remaining undefeated for the first eight weeks of the regular season.

So sets up Super Bowl LIII – which happens to be a rematch of Super Bowl XXXVI, when a then-24-year-old Tom Brady won his first ring and started a dynasty.

New England was a 14-point underdog in that Super Bowl against the Rams, but the tables are turned this time around. Take a look below at what Vegas Insider and FiveThirtyEight are predicting for Super Bowl LIII.