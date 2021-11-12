Underdogs of more than 7 points are 4-1 outright in Weeks 9-10

The Dolphins’ win over the Ravens on Thursday Night Football continued an impressive run of success for big underdogs in the NFL.

Underdogs of more than seven points have gone 4-1 in Week Nine and Week 10. Before Week Nine, underdogs of more than seven points were 1-26 this season.

The four big recent upsets:

The Dolphins beat the Ravens 22-10 as 7.5-point underdogs.

The Broncos beat the Cowboys 30-16 as 10-point underdogs.

The Jaguars beat the Bills 9-6 as 14.5-point underdogs.

The Titans beat the Rams 28-16 as 7.5-point underdogs.

It’s been a surprising run of upsets. And perhaps a warning for the Colts, Cowboys, Bills, Buccaneers, Steelers and Cardinals, all of whom are favored by more than seven points on Sunday.

