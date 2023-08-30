Underdog, unranked Florida seeks upset at No. 14 Utah

Florida heads west for the second straight game. This time, coach Billy Napier’s Gators aim to return with a victory and their dignity intact.

Entering Thursday night’s visit to No. 14 Utah much has changed since UF’s no-show during a 30-3 loss to Oregon State in Las Vegas Bowl.

The 2022 Gators did not handle the distractions of Sin City while playing out the string during a 6-7 season. Expect a heightened sense of urgency in Salt Lake City with a retooled, tight-knit squad featuring 15 new starters, more than four dozen newcomers and first-year defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong.

“When I’m walking around the locker room, it’s like a completely different team,” veteran edge rusher Princely Umanmielen said early in fall camp. “The difference between this year and the other years that I’ve been here is that we’re more together.”

The Gators’ resolve will be tested by the Utes, the two-time reigning Pac-12 champions, during UF’s first non-conference road opener since a 31-4 loss in 1987 at Miami.

“It’s exciting,” Ohio State transfer linebacker Teradja Mitchell said. “It’s been a long offseason. It’s finally time to go against another team. We can’t wait.”

— Coaches: Napier, 2nd season (6-7, 46-19 overall), Kyle Whittingham, 19th season, (154-74).

— Quick slant: Florida is 8-13 in true road season openers. But since the 1987 loss at Miami UF has played just one — a 51-35 win at Ole Miss in 2020, when COVID-19 led to an SEC-only schedule. Napier became the first UF coach to beat a ranked team in his debut when the Gators opened 2022 with a 29-26 win against then-No. 7 Utah. Utes coach Whittingham succeeded Urban Meyer after the 2004 season. Napier is Florida’s fourth coach since Meyer’s 2010 resignation in Gainesville.

— About Utah: Whether quarterback Cam Rising is ready to return from a torn ACL suffered during the Rose Bowl has consumed the Utes’ offseason. Rising’s leadership, toughness and production — he accounted for 3,499 yards and 32 scores in 2022 — are irreplaceable. Rising said Monday he feels “pretty damn good” but is not expected to play, sources told ESPN on Wednesday. Redshirt junior Bryson Barnes is Plan B, while redshirt freshman Nate Johnson could see action. Barnes is a tradition pocket passer; Johnson is a dual-threat. Whoever lines up will do so behind a top offensive line anchored by left guard Keaton Bills and right tackle Sataoa Laumea, a first-team All-Pac-12 selection. Also questionable as he recovers from a knee injury is tight end Brant Kuithe. He torched UF for 105 receiving yards and a score on nine catches last season. Utah’s defensive front sets the tone behind second-team All-Pac-12 tackle Junior Tafuna. All-Pac-12 cornerback Clark Phillips III set the tone in the secondary. He led the conference last season with six interceptions, along with six breakups.

— About Florida: The Gators entered the offseason on a three-game skid, including Florida’s first loss at Vanderbilt since 1988. A win at Utah would be a step toward avoiding three straight losing seasons for the first time since the 1950s. Napier and Co. improved his roster’s talent and depth, but needs quarterback Graham Mertz, who was 19-13 at Wisconsin, to improve and both beefed-up lines to solidify. The offensive line features three new starters and health concerns with veteran center Kingsley Eguakun. Eguakun, who started 26 games the past two seasons, is questionable with a lower body injury. Memphis transfer tackle Cam Jackson is among seven newcomers on the defensive front. The Gators’ five-man secondary features four new starters. Third-year cornerback Jason Marshall leads a unit stocked with talent and potential.

Three things to watch

— Florida’s run game: Napier’s offense begins with an effective ground attack. The 1-2 punch of Montrell Johnson Jr. and Trevor Etienne was formidable in 2022, finishing the regular season with 1,532 yards, 6.03 yards per attempt and 16 touchdowns.

— Gators’ youngsters: UF will rely on several inexperienced players in 2023. Heading the list is first-year freshman safety Jordan Castell, a former standout at West Orange who will start his first college game after beating out Michigan transfer R.J. Moten. Also keep an eye on 6-foot-5, 250-pound Tony Livingston, a special athlete in an offense with heavy tight end use. Fellow Tampa native Eugene Wilson III arrived in June, but has impressed veterans with his explosive playmaking and football IQ.

— Rice-Eccles Stadium: While modest by SEC standards, with a capacity of 51,444, Utah’s home field packs a punch. The Utes are unbeaten the past two seasons at one of college football’s most scenic and underrated venues. Besides a vociferous crowd, the Gators will have to find a second wind in altitude of 4,265 feet.

— Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium

— When: 8 p.m.

— TV: ESPN

— Weather: 88 degrees, 8% rain chance

Favorite: Utah 6.5 points