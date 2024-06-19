Underdog tag a 'positive' for Bristol - Aitchison

England fly-half Holly Aitchison (left) joined Bristol Bears from Saracens at the start of the season [Getty Images]

Premiership Women's Rugby final: Gloucester-Hartpury v Bristol Bears

Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Saturday, 22 June Kick-off: 15:00 BST

Coverage: Watch on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer and listen to commentary on BBC Radio Gloucestershire and BBC Radio Bristol (via FM, digital, BBC Sounds and online).

Bristol Bears fly-half Holly Aitchison said the club will use their underdog status to their advantage when they face defending champions Gloucester-Hartpury in the Women's Premiership final on Saturday.

The Bears reached the league final for the first time in their history after beating Saracens in the semi-final two weeks ago.

England international Aitchison, 26, joined Bristol from Saracens at the start of the season, having previously won a Premiership title with the London club.

"When I was at Sarries we were never really in that position, everyone expected us to win and it's a really interesting comparison in the mentality I've found," Aitchison said.

"This group is really humble so they kind of revel in that underdog mentality and I think it really suits us.

"If anything it will be a positive for us and I don't think we've been too affected or worried about people calling us that and I think it's a massive opportunity."

Bristol finished third in the league table, 18 points behind Gloucester-Hartpury who have lost only once all season.

Yet Bristol became the first team to ever win a semi-final away from home when they came from behind to beat Saracens 29-21, a game Aitchison said they have taken new confidence from.

"Everyone understanding that we are capable of achieving those type of things and I think it's given us the belief that we can go one step further this weekend," she said.

Head coach Dave Ward took charge at Bristol in 2021 and said their appearance in the final is a culmination of three years of work.

"We're getting to the stage where we've taken our game and built for this for the last three years. We're really confident," he told BBC Radio Bristol.

"We know the challenge and that's well documented, I don't really need to talk too much about that.

"For us it's to build that confidence this week so when we arrive on Saturday everyone is in that position where we're confident, we're going to go for it and let the cards fall where they may."

Ward said regardless of the result on Saturday he will "be crying".

"We're very thankful at Bristol for the support we get from the Lansdown family. I'd love to put the trophy in Maggie and Jon's [Bristol owners] hands to say thank you for that support. I hope I get the opportunity to do that."