Underdog Phillies will face postseason undefeated Astros in World Series I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Minty Bets. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, October 24, 2022, and here’s what Minty is cookin’ up:

The Phillies won Game 5 against the Padres while the Astros finished a sweep of the Yankees to set up the 2022 World Series

The Arizona Cardinals stunned the New Orleans Saints with two pick sixes in under two minutes

Tom Brady looks washed as the Panthers overcame +500 odds to crush the Buccaneers 21-3

Carolina’s old running back Christian McCaffrey put up decent numbers in his 49ers debut against the Chiefs

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers continue their downward trend with a loss to the Commanders.