Underdog no more, Ole Miss baseball is betting favorite to win 2022 College World Series

Ole Miss baseball has been an underdog throughout the postseason. It barely made the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Its underdog status ended Tuesday night.

Ole Miss is now the betting favorite to win the 2022 College World Series, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ole Miss is +140 (bet $100 to win $140). The other three remaining teams are Oklahoma (+185), Arkansas (+450), and Texas A&M (+600).

Ole Miss baseball odds prior to CWS

Jun 20, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Ole Miss Rebels third baseman Garrett Wood (40) passes to first base against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the fifth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The Ole Miss odds entering the College World Series were +650, which were the fifth best odds. The Texas Longhorns entered the CWS series as the favorite at +425.

Going into the super regionals, Ole Miss was +1600. The Tennessee Vols were the favorite entering the NCAA Tournament until the Vols were eliminated by Notre Dame in the Knoxville Super Regional.

Ole Miss returns to action Wednesday vs. Arkansas at 6 p.m. CT.

Ole Miss comes into the Arkansas game 39-22 overall. Most recently, Ole Miss defeated Arkansas 13-5 on Monday in the College World Series.

If Ole Miss wins Wednesday, it advances to the College World Series Final at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday. If Arkansas wins Wednesday, Ole Miss and Arkansas will play at 3 p.m. CT on Thursday.

Mike Bianco is the Ole Miss baseball head coach.

