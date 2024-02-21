'You are the underdog': How Hayden wrestling is setting a foundation for the future

TOPEKA — Caleb Menke threw his opponent over his shoulder as he sat on his knees with the clocking ticking in the semifinal of the regional championship on Saturday. He fist pumped as the buzzer rang.

He had secured a 5-1 decision, punching his ticket to this weekend’s state championships.

Hayden’s standout freshman checked off a goal that he had from the beginning of the season: Qualify for the state meet. Menke, who wrestles at 144 pounds, has a record of 31-5 this season.

“I chain wrestled like my coaches told me, do one move right after another,” Menke explained. “I saw that he was leaning on his front foot, so I baited him there. I started working my shots and tired him out.”

For how subtle the celebration was on the mat, the emotion came over Menke moments later. He gave coach Jacob Torrez a giant hug. He later embraced his family as they joined in celebration.

Hayden’s Caleb Menke and head coach Jacob Torrez embrace during the Class 4A Regional D Championship on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Three weeks ago, Menke’s opponent had pinned him in a tournament. But in the regional semifinal, the Hayden wrestler provided a big upset. Although a freshman, Menke has been wrestling for six years and when the whistle blows, he knows how to perform at a high level.

“A freshman coming in and setting high goals, one of them is placement or winning a state championship. The first step in that is qualifying for state,” Torrez said. “It showed that the hard work is paying off and that everything that they are doing in the room is working.”

Hayden’s Caleb Menke celebrates during the Class 4A Regional D Championship on Saturday, Feb. 17.

KSHSAA boys wrestling state title: Top Topeka-area wrestlers, schedule

Menke isn’t the only Wildcat to qualify for the state tournament. Sophomore Jude Krentz (165) and junior Broderick Densch (175) also will be competing this weekend. This is a youth movement for Hayden considering it did not have a senior compete in the regional tournament.

“We preach the underdog story. In practices, we go hard and we work our positions,” Menke shared. “At least every single day, Coach Torrez comes in and says, ‘We are the underdogs and nobody sees us. We are about ready to kick open the door and let them know who is here.’”

The work that Hayden has been doing in practice is now coming to light. Torrez said many members of his team have worked through the years with the kids wrestling club. This consistency within the program is only building a culture that cultivates winning — and winning the right way.

Hayden’s Jude Krentz wrestles in the Class 4A Regional D Championship on Saturday, Feb. 17.

KSHSAA girls wrestling state title: Top Topeka-area wrestlers, schedule

“Our program has been looking for that light and to grow off,” Torrez said. “We are setting the foundation for the future. When you come back in 20 years and you see names up on the wall, you know that you set the foundation. When you are setting the foundation, you are the underdog.”

The state tournament for Hayden and the rest of the Topeka-area teams will begin on Thursday.

“It’s been my goal all season to make it to state, it’s just wonderful man,” Menke said. “The culture that has been built around this program has been incredible.”

Liam Keating covers high school sports for The Topeka Capital-Journal. Send stats or information to him at Lkeating@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: The youth movement of Hayden boys wrestling