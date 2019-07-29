Money began pouring in on the underdog Ducks when the Oregon-Auburn line opened as high as Auburn as 6.5 point favorites at some offshore sportsbooks.

The line moved to Auburn -2.5 before shifting to Auburn -3 in the most recent odds, according to Bovada. The over/under line has been set at 58.5 points.

Despite being three point underdogs, Oregon is ranked higher (No. 12 Oregon, No. 17 Auburn in NCAA Preseason poll) and has shorter national championship odds (Oregon 30-to-1, Auburn 50-1).

The Ducks narrowly edged the reigning conference champion Washington Huskies to win the North Division in the Pac-12 Conference media poll.

Optimism is high for Oregon football's 2019 season and beating the Tigers will essentially make or break the team's College Football Playoff hopes. A win sends the Ducks and the Pac-12 Conference into national relevancy, and a loss initiates an uphill fight; no team has ever rebounded from a week one loss to make the final field of four.

The 2019 season opener will be a rematch of the 2011 BCS title game where Auburn beat Oregon, 22-19, on game winning field goal as time expired.

It'll be all eyes on the polarizing matchup, with ESPN's College Game Day in attendance plus ABC's Saturday Night Football broadcast.

The anticipation is palpable and here is why I think Oregon will walk out of Texas victorious.

Underdog Ducks vs. Auburn betting line shifts originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest