'Underdog' Cougs full of optimism

Jul. 22—Wearing a backwards baseball cap, his signature aviator sunglasses and a homemade tanktop, Washington State's most-recognizable football player in recent history, Gardner Minshew, introduced his team via video clip Friday at the Pac-12 Conference's annual media day in Las Vegas.

"When I think about Wazzu, I think about having a chip on your shoulder," the Indianapolis Colts quarterback said. "I think about being the underdog but expecting to win.

"I think about playing against all the teams that wouldn't offer you, and getting to beat their ass. I think about community, I think about family and I think about coming home. I can't wait to see what them boys are going to do this fall on the Palouse."

That underdog, blue-collar mentality is something second-full-year coach Jake Dickert and his Cougars will help carry them to an eighth straight bowl game when the season kicks off Sept. 2 against Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colo.

Before diving into the Cougars' X's and O's over these next six weeks, here are three off-the-field takeaways from media day:

Still no TV deal

Ever since USC and UCLA announced last summer they will depart from the Pac-12 after this season, and conference realignment shook up much of the college football landscape, questions about the Pac-12's media rights deal and the future of the conference have loomed.

Rumors of a massive media deal have abounded for months, but Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff still had no update on the deal Friday.

"Our schools are committed to each other and to the Pac-12," Kliavkoff said. "We'll get our media rights deal done, we'll announce the deal. I think the realignment that's going on in college athletics will come to an end for this cycle.

"The truth is we've got bigger fish to fry. There are incredible opportunities and also challenges in front of college athletics. ... We'll move past all the bitter squabbling of the last year, and we'll work together to make college athletics better."

While conferences like the Big Ten, SEC and Big 12 are signed to lucrative media deals for the next decade with organizations like ESPN and Fox, the Pac-12's current deal is set to expire in 2025.

"Getting the right deal has always been more important to our board and the conference than getting the expeditious one," Kliavkoff said.

Leach's impact

When asked about how the team has recovered from a disappointing 29-6 loss to Fresno State in the LA Bowl in December, Dickert gave a nod to legendary former WSU coach Mike Leach. Leach, who coached the Cougs from 2012-19, died in December from complications due to a heart condition.

"I know everyone remembers him for his funny things at media days, and talking about pirates and mascots and all the fun things," Dickert said. "We remember him at Washington State for making us believe we can win again."

Leach led the Cougs to five straight bowl games — a number Dickert's Cougs have stretched to seven straight after going 7-6 last season.

WSU will honor Leach at its Sept. 9 home opener against Wisconsin.

"Change equals growth"

College football is a constantly evolving sport, and Dickert knows that better than most.

On the field, the Cougars will have three new coordinators this season in offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding and strength coach Ben Iannacchione (we'll dive into these three more in the coming weeks of fall camp).

Off the field, the Cougars have also had to adapt to the changing environment of Name Image and Likeness deals and the transfer portal.

"The big phrase we're talking about is 'Change has equaled growth,' " Dickert said. "You can talk about a new offensive coordinator, new defensive coordinator, new strength and conditioning coordinator — but we've really grown as a program. From Year 1, I've learned a lot as a coach about how to run a program, and those are things you're going to see."

The Cougars might not have as much NIL money floating around as some other major Power Five programs, but that's not something Dickert or the Cougs are using as an excuse.

The expectation in Pullman is still to win football games and play in bowl games come December.

"There's a misnomer out there that Washington State, just because we're on the Palouse and we've got a bunch of tractors and combines and a small town, that we're some sidebar to the Pac-12," Dickert said. "In the 10 teams that are going forward, Washington State I think is fourth in TV viewership. There's Cougs all over this country that see that flag waving at College GameDay that know exactly what it's like to be a Coug.

"We're different and different is good."

Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2277, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.