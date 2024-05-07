Underdog Cavaliers attacking Celtics one possession at a time

May 6—The Boston Celtics at 64-18 finished with the best record in the NBA this season — seven games better than the Thunder and Nuggets, who each finished 57-25 atop the Western Conference.

The Celtics finished 16 games ahead of fourth place Cleveland in the regular season. They steamrolled the playoff-savvy Miami Heat in five games in the conference quarterfinals while the Cavs had to play seven games to finally eliminate the Orlando Magic.

The Celtics are rested. The Cavs are not. The Cavaliers were down by 18 points to the Magic in the second quarter on May 5, but they rallied to win, 106-94, and advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals and a date with the Celtics on May 7 at TD Garden in the series opener.

The Cavs, weary from their marathon with the Magic, didn't even get a chance to practice for the first game in the best-of-seven series with the Celtics. They reported to team headquarters at Cleveland Clinic Courts for treatment and film study on May 6 and then boarded a charter flight to Boston.

"We don't really have time to celebrate," Donovan Mitchell said after scoring 39 points in Game 7. "This was phenomenal as a great win, great series, great test for us mentally and physically, but we can and we will have to be better to beat Boston."

BetMGM is listing the Celtics at minus-1400 to knock out the Cavaliers, meaning a bettor would have to wager $1,400 just to win $100 (and recoup his or hers $1,400). BetMGM lists the Cavs at plus-800, meaning a $100 bet would return a profit of $800.

DraftKings has slightly different numbers, listing the Celtics at minus-1200 and the Cavs the same — plus 800. The DraftKings numbers project a series win probability for the Celtics of 92.31 percent, which means a 7.69 percent win probability for the Cavs.

In short, this should be the equivalent of the Cavaliers trying to climb Mount Everest in flip-flops. But here is the secret to Coach J.B. Bickerstaff's approach to this series and really any important game: He does not want his players to think about the big picture. He doesn't want them to think about the daunting task of beating the Celtics four times over the next 13 days. And since the Celtics have home-court advantage, to pull a huge upset the Cavaliers will have to win at least once in Boston, where the Celtics a bully-like 37-4 in the regular season.

"You can't be successful in this business if you can't handle pressure," Bickerstaff said. "But we feel like pressure comes from lack of preparation. If you're prepared to do the job in front of you, there is no pressure because all you have to focus on is your training.

"You're thinking about the moments in front of you and not the outcome. That's where the pressure comes from. It comes from the people who are so concerned about the outcome, they forget about the moments in front of them that they have to go out and execute."

Bickerstaff made his remarks before Game 7 with the Magic, but they easily apply to the upcoming series with the Celtics and whomever they would meet next if they do pull the upset.

The Cavaliers fifth-year head coach drew on his experience for another observation that applies to the challenge his team is facing. Yes, the Celtics finished 16 games ahead of the Cavs in the regular season, but they are 0-0 as the playoffs begin.

"Nothing tomorrow matters," Bickerstaff said. "Nothing that happened in the past matters. The only thing that matters is these 48 minutes we're getting ready to compete in and try to get it done."

The Celtics beat the Cavs two of the three times they played in the 2023-24 regular season, but the Cavaliers did win the last time the two teams met when they overcame a 22-point deficit to win, 105-104, on March 5 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

And here's the kicker about that stunner two months ago: It was Travis Kelce-Jason Kelce bobblehead night at the FieldHouse. Mitchell missed the game with a knee injury. Evan Mobley exited with an ankle injury in the third quarter after scoring four points and grabbing six rebounds in 23 minutes. The ankle injury sidelined Mobley nine more games.

Dean Wade, an unlikely hero if there ever was one, scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to lead the comeback over the Celtics and end Boston's 11-game winning streak. So you never know.

A knee injury has sidelined Wade since March 13. His status for the series with the Celtics is uncertain, but he did travel with the team to Boston. Game 2 in the series, also at TD Garden, is set for 7 p.m. May 9.

The Cavaliers advanced out of the first round as the fourth seed beating the fifth-seeded Magic. The Celtics knocked out the ninth seed Heat. The only upset so far in the East was the sixth-seed Pacers eliminated third-seed Milwaukee. Eight teams total from the East and West combined remain in the playoffs.

The pregame locker room meeting prior to tipoff May 7 would be a good time for Bickerstaff to remind the team of his "Think about the moments in front of you and not the outcome" mantra because the NBA on May 6 revealed its power rankings. Suffice it to say they are not favorable toward the Cavs.

The Celtics are ranked first followed by the Timberwolves, Thunder, Nuggets, Mavericks, Knicks, Pacers and Cavaliers. The Pacers are ranked ahead of the Cavs, even though at 47-35 they finished a game behind Cleveland in the regular season. It's as though the NBA has concluded the Cavs were lucky to outlast the Magic.

"The Cavs were outscored by 31 points over the seven games (with Orlando), the second-worst differential for a winning team in any series in the last 30 years," the rankings story pointed out. "That mark is topped only by the Cavs' minus-40 differential in the 2018 first-round vs. Indiana."

That's just one more item for Bickerstaff to point to when he says nothing in the past matters. However, maybe now would be the right time to make an exception to that philosophy. The 2018 Cavs made it all the way to the NBA Finals before being swept by the Warriors in four games.