'Underdog' Akron Zips men's basketball ready for 'big-time challenge' at James Madison

Akron's Ali Ali (24) and Enrique Freeman (25) walk off the court after a Zips win over Kent State on Jan. 19, 2024.

University of Akron men's basketball coach John Groce knows playing Saturday at James Madison is going to be "a big-time challenge."

Groce is confident the Zips (18-5, 10-1) can win against the Dukes (21-3, 9-3) in the Mid-American Conference-Sun Belt Conference Challenge, but it will take a great performance by his players.

"I told them, 'You earned the right to play this type of game on Saturday night,'" Groce said Tuesday night after a 68-47 win over Central Michigan at Rhodes Arena. "They have the highest NET [ranking] in their league. We have the highest NET [ranking] in our league. National television. Six o'clock. Everyone has told me it's a sellout. It will be a loud and raucous environment in there. Great opportunity. These are the type of games that you get to play that should be fun, and yet challenging."

Akron Zips forward Enrique Freeman (25) and guard Greg Tribble (2) apply pressure to Ohio's Jaylin Hunter during the first half, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

James Madison, located in Harrisonburg, Virginia, opened the season with 14 wins in a row, including victories over Michigan State and Kent State. The Dukes won three games in the Cancun Challenge, topping Fresno State in the final.

James Madison has lost twice to Appalachian State and once to Southern Mississippi in league play.

"Obviously, a little bit different for us as we have talked about at great length with you guys [in the media] and our team," Groce said. "We have embraced that we have got a bull's-eye on our back in our league. We know everybody picked us to win. We have embraced that. We are not hiding from that. Now, this one on Saturday will be a little different."

Akron Zips forward Enrique Freeman dribbles past Toledo Rockets forward Javan Simmons on Feb. 2, 2024.

Terrence Edwards Jr., T.J. Bickerstaff, Noah Freidel lead James Madison men's basketball

James Madison's projected starters are 6-foot-6 junior Terrence Edwards Jr., 6-9 senior T.J. Bickerstaff, 6-4 senior Noah Freidel, 6-8 senior Julien Wooden and 6-2 sophomore Xavier Brown.

Edwards is averaging 16.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Bickerstaff is at 13.6 points and 8.8 rebounds. Freidel is at 12.6 points and Wooden is at 10.2 points.

Bickerstaff is a nephew of Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff and a grandson of former NBA coach and current Cavaliers Senior Basketball Advisor Bernie Bickerstaff.

The Dukes' top reserves are 6-0 senior Michael Green III, 6-6 junior Raekwon Horton, 6-8 freshman Jaylen Carey and 6-4 senior Bryant Randleman.

"I am not a gambler, but I am guessing the Las Vegas oddsmakers aren't going to probably pick the Zips," Groce said. "We are going to have to be ready to go. It is a different mentality. It should be fun. We will be the underdogs in there on Saturday at six o'clock on ESPN2.

'This is a phenomenal opportunity against a really good ballclub. I have seen them play a few times. Obviously, at one point they were ranked in the Top 25. They are explosive offensively, averaging 85-plus points per game. Really gifted. Two players in Bickerstaff and Edwards that are Player of the Year-worthy consideration in that league."

Akron seniors Ali Ali (24) and Enrique Freeman (25) put defensive pressure on VonCameron Davis of Kent State, Jan. 19, 2024.

Enrique Freeman, Ali Ali, Greg Tribble Jr. lead Akron men's basketball

Akron's projected starters are 6-7 senior Enrique Freeman, 6-8 senior Ali Ali, 6-3 senior Greg Tribble Jr., 6-9 senior Sammy Hunter and 6-5 senior Mikal Dawson.

Freeman, an eight-time MAC Player of the Week this season is averaging 18.5 points and 13.0 rebounds. Ali averages 15.7 points, followed by Tribble (9.8) and Hunter (9.4).

"We will attack this game just like we attack Central Michigan, Toledo, Kent, Eastern Michigan," Freeman said. "We have that same mindset going into every game."

The Zips' top reserves are 6-2 junior Shammah Scott, 5-11 sophomore Tavari Johnson, 6-0 senior Kaleb Thornton and 6-7 sophomore Amani Lyles.

"We are going to take our defense," Tribble said. "Defense travels, especially on the road. We know there is going to be a sellout crowd. We gotta all be together. They are going to make runs. We are going to make runs. We have to keep that togetherness and go up there and try to get a W."

Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal and is on Twitter at @MBeavenABJ.

Akron Zips forward Enrique Freeman (25) dunks the ball against the Bowling Green Falcons during the first half on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron men's basketball ready for 'big-time challenge' at James Madison