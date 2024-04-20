Underclassmen have helped Lakers to solid start

Apr. 20—ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — A season of limited expectations has changed quickly as the Pymatuning Valley underclassmen have helped the softball team to an 8-1 record thus far.

"I didn't really have any expectations for the team with so many freshmen," Lakers coach Andy Gray said.

He said it was hard to tell while practicing in the gymnasium, but once the team got outside and started to scrimmage his hopes rose quickly.

PV has only two seniors — Saige Payne and Mariah Sharpe — and one junior — Kendall Gray.

Gray said he hasn't changed his expectations of the girls playing every game to the maximum.

"I want them playing their best [every game]," he said.

Starting with seven straight wins, the Lakers lost to Mathews 3-2 eight innings on Thursday, but came back on Friday with a five-inning, run-rule victory over Fairport Harding 17-7.

Payne has been one of the key leaders of the team.

She will continuing her softball career in college.

Payne signed earlier this school year to play attend Notre Dame College for academics and softball.

But the school recently announced it is closing at the end of May.

Payne said she plans to sign with Point Park University in Pittsburgh.

"I've always wanted to play softball in college," she said.

Against Harding, Payne had four hits, while sophomore Nataleigh Haines belted two home runs and drove in five runs to lead PV to the win.

Freshman Mackenzie Kribbs also had a multiple hit game with four RBIs, and pitched a complete game. She allowed six hits, seven earned runs and four walks with five strikeouts.

Payne said it has been great to play with the younger players and develop her leadership skills. Payne is 7-1 on the mound with a 2.64 ERA. She has walked 10 while recording 62 strikeouts.

Gray said freshmen Allison Clark and McKenna Jordan have been a big part of the teams success, along with sophomore Kylie Luke.Jordan is batting .613 with a team-leading 19 hits. Haines and Payne have each belted three home runs.

As the weather appears to be clearing for the immediate future, the Lakers will have a lot of games, including one today against Jefferson.

"We play every day until May," Gray said.