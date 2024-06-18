Undercard filled for Aug. 10 Leo-Lopez boxing card at Tingley

Jun. 17—Top Rank, Inc., has announced the undercard it has assembled for a nationally televised (ESPN) Aug. 10 pro boxing card at Tingley Coliseum — a card headlined by Albuquerque native Angelo Leo's challenge for the IBF featherweight title held by Mexico's Luis Alberto "Venado" Lopez.

The card, co-promoted by Albuquerque's Legacy Promotions, also features a USBA flyweight title fight between unbeaten Duke City rivals Matt Griego-Ortega (14-0, 10 KOs) and Abraham Perez (10-0, five KOs).

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Tuesday at 11 a.m. MT at Etix.com.

Lopez (30-2, 17 KOs), from Mexicali, won the IBF title with an upset victory over Josh Warrington in December 2022. He has successfully defended the belt three times.

Leo, (24-1, 11 KOs), who lives and trains in Las Vegas, Nevada, is the former WBO super bantamweight champion. Since moving up to featherweight, he has reeled off three straight victories.

An eventual showdown between Perez and Griego-Ortega has gradually grabbed the attention of New Mexico boxing fans as both young fighters continued to win. The Aug. 10 Leo-Lopez card has made the matchup a reality sooner than expected.

The undercard, as announced by Top Rank on Monday:

Lindolfo Delgado (20-0, 15 KOs), vs. Bryan Flores (26-0-1, 15 KOs), lightweights, 10 rounds.

Richard Torrez Jr. (10-0, 10 KOs) vs. Joshua Temple (13-3, 10 KOs), heavyweights, eight rounds. Torrez is a U.S. Olympic silver medalist.

Alan Garcia (13-1, 10 KOs) vs. Donnie Reeves (9-9, seven KOs), lightweights, eight rounds.

Vito Mielnicki Jr. (18-1, 12 KOs) vs. TBA, junior middleweights, 10 rounds.

Arnold Khegai (21-1, 13 KOs) vs. Belmar Preciado (22-7-1, 15 KOs), featherweights, 10 rounds.

Top Rank has promoted cards in Albuquerque many times in the past, most often with the late Johnny Tapia as the headliner.

"Albuquerque is a great fight city, and we are thrilled to be back with an exciting card ...," Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum said in a news release.