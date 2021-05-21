  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Under-the-radar Nationals star Trea Turner is sprinting toward MVP contention

Zach Crizer
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The first step for assembling a baseball MVP ballot is nearly universal now: Pull up the WAR leaderboard and pull the list of candidates off the top. It is an individual award, after all, and WAR (wins above replacement) is the most efficient way of getting an overview of a player’s contributions.

The shortened 2020 season boosted Freddie Freeman's and Jose Abreu’s outlier offensive performances and strong narratives in a way that is unlikely to repeat in 2021. But the short season also narrowed our depth of field when it comes to true contenders for this year — blurring breakouts and hot streaks, slumps and declines. It turned the journey to identify 2021’s best players into a drive in the dark.

Still in the shadows, one figure is threatening to burst into full view. Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner has been known as a speedster, a top-of-the-order type who might own the stolen bases leaderboard, just not the ones devoted to more general offensive production. Now though? He’s among the NL WAR leaders by both FanGraphs and Baseball-Reference models — virtually tied with or ahead of the favorite, Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. (+250).

Yet with the 27-year-old’s NL MVP odds down to +1500 at BetMGM, bettors still seem to think he’s on the fringe of the race. As of Monday, only 1 percent of the bets and 0.1 percent of the money on the race were on Turner. Meanwhile, the evidence is mounting that he has burgeoned into a real, lasting contender — whether we realize it yet or not.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 16: Trea Turner #7 of the Washington Nationals bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on May 16, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Nationals defeated the Diamondbacks 3-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Long considered a speed threat, Trea Turner is hitting the ball with authority. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Why Trea Turner’s breakout looks legit

This is not a 2021 phenomenon. In 2020, Turner ripped off an all-around great season, posting a 163 OPS+ (meaning he hit 63 percent better than the average hitter) and finishing seventh in MVP voting. 

That got a bit overshadowed by Juan Soto’s Barry Bonds impersonation and the Nationals’ bummer of a season, and it also wasn’t clear if it had any lasting meaning. Turner had a similarly stellar partial rookie season in 2016 before settling in as a league-average hitter — very useful for a shortstop with speed, but not changing the world.

Well, turns out it was significant. If we combine the last season and what we have seen of 2021, we have 99 games and 434 plate appearances of Turner as … the best player in the National League. That margin over Acuña is fairly negligible, but the point stands: He has leveled up.

Behind the gaudy batting average and improved power numbers lies a significant change in approach. 

Turner is suddenly swinging more often than ever before at pitches over the heart of the plate — exactly 77 percent in both 2020 and 2021 after he previously hovered around 70 percent. That’s still not a particularly high rate in the scope of the league, but it illuminates the conundrum the Nationals leadoff man has been presented by his own abundance of talents.

See, Turner is an excellent contact hitter. He connects on more than 88 percent of his swings at pitches in the strike zone (where league average is 83.5 percent and sinking fast), and he has an above-average eye that forces pitchers to throw it over the plate. His other defining quality is speed. Before he gets to the base-stealing portion of his journey, that speed also helps him overachieve his quality of contact. So a middling grounder that would be an out for most hitters could be a hit for Turner; a looping liner that finds grass is a single for most hitters, and a double for Turner, etc. 

But not all hits are created equal, and neither are all strikes. He’s now hunting pitches he can drive, and pouncing regardless of count. Which allows him to feast on offerings like this first-pitch meatball.

He’s turning a ton of his swings into hard contact, instead of just contact. So after posting a .291/.348/.467 line from 2015 to 2019, he’s slashing .332/.385/.577 since the start of 2020.

Put another way: He's no longer passing up chances to do real damage, even though he could put just about any strike in play.

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 19: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves is tagged out while attempting to steal second base by Trea Turner #7 of the Washington Nationals in the third inning during a game at SunTrust Park on July 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Trea Turner could be in a power-speed duel all year with the Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Could he win NL MVP?

It’s too soon to narrow the contenders by much, but Turner is clearly in the running. With 10 homers and eight steals already tallied, he’s tracking toward a transfixing 30/30 season, and a yin-yang sort of power-speed duel with Acuña.

The biggest narrative obstacle to his case is likely to be the Nationals’ record. Even as the baseball world is dissuaded of the notion the most valuable player must be on a playoff team, the award still tends to land with a contender. Washington is currently in last, but the standings are frankly a mess. It could be that, say, Acuña’s Braves roar into the playoff picture, but at the moment they are only one game better.

On the competition front, there are certainly more exciting and more surefire options. But injuries always thin things out, sometimes significantly. Among the players with better BetMGM odds than Turner, Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. (+850) and Mets ace Jacob deGrom (+800) have already missed chunks of time. Another contender, resurgent Cubs slugger Kris Bryant (+1500), is expected to be a trade candidate.

Phillies star Bryce Harper (+1200) and newly acquired Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (+900) also have to be considered serious threats at this point.

Of note is that Turner has improved in May, getting on base even more often than he did in April as pitchers become more and more wary of his abilities and struggle to adjust. There’s a long way to go before voting time, but this is what the beginning of a dark-horse run to hardware looks like.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Astros vs. Rangers Highlights

    García, Trevino lead Rangers to 8-4 comeback win

  • Ex-MLB catcher Erik Kratz claims Rockies were caught using Astros-esque sign-stealing scheme in 2018

    The 2018 Rockies won 91 games, their best season since 2009.

  • Luka Doncic leads Mavericks past Clippers in Game 1: ‘I forgot how much it’s fun to play in the playoffs’

    Luka Doncic got slapped across the eyes by Mavericks teammate Tim Hardaway Jr as they celebrated.

  • Islanders turn to Ilya Sorokin, even series in dominant Game 4 win

    The New York Islanders started Ilya Sorokin on Saturday and tied their First Round Series with the Pittsburgh Penguins with a dominant Game 4 win.

  • Cubs’ Joc Pederson’s ‘semi-pro’ mustache gets team’s attention

    Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson's strong performance in May has gained a lot of attention, as has his budding mustache.

  • Report: Lakers SG Ben McLemore uninjured after single-car accident following play-in win

    The accident basically left McLemore's truck hovering over a road partition.

  • Josh Richardson with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers

    Josh Richardson (Dallas Mavericks) with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021

  • PGA Championship 2021: Sebastian Munoz hits very relatable hole-in-one ... into a trash can

    Sebastian Munoz's "ace" on Thursday unfortunately won't go down as a 1 on his scorecard.

  • Josh Taylor is showing boxing's biggest stars how game should be played

    Josh Taylor hasn't ducked anybody on his rise to becoming a super lightweight champion. If there were more like him, boxing wouldn't be struggling so much.

  • USPGA Championship 2021: Second round tee times, including Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau

    The second major of the year got underway at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course on Thursday at the longest course in championship history. Canada's Corey Conners holds the clubhouse lead after shooting a fine 67 in round one while Rory McIlroy, who won at this course in 2012, will have been disappointed with his three-over 75. Who will hold their nerve to triumph this week? Tee-times for Friday's second round can be found below (all times BST; all players USA unless stated). Starting at hole 1 12.00 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Danny Balin, Jim Herman 12.11 Sami Valimaki (Fin), Richy Werenski, Joe Summerhays 12.22 Tim Pearce, Sam Horsfield (Eng), Sebastian Munoz (Col) 12.33 Rich Beem, YE Yang (Kor), Shaun Micheel 12.44 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), JT Poston, Aaron Rai (Eng) 12.55 Adam Hadwin (Can), Branden Grace (RSA), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den) 13.06 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Russell Henley 13.17 Kevin Streelman, Andy Sullivan (Eng), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 13.28 Ian Poulter (Eng), Sungjae Im (Kor), Brian Harman 13.39 Antoine Rozner (Fra), Brandon Stone (RSA), Chez Reavie 13.50 Omar Uresti, Maverick McNealy, Victor Perez (Fra) 14.01 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Tyler Collet, Brandon Todd 14.12 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Ben Cook, Mackenzie Hughes (Can) 17.30 Harry Higgs, Ben Polland, Talor Gooch 17.41 Harold Varner III, Rob Labritz, Brendan Steele 17.52 Marc Leishman (Aus), Garrick Higgo (RSA), Paul Casey (Eng) 18.03 Adam Scott (Aus), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Rickie Fowler 18.14 John Catlin, Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Cameron Champ 18.25 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Zach Johnson, Scottie Scheffler 18.36 Thomas Detry (Bel), Ryan Palmer, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 18.47 Lee Westwood (Eng), Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 18.58 Rory McIlroy (NI), Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas 19.09 Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Bryson DeChambeau 19.20 Matt Wallace (Eng), Erik van Rooyen (RSA), Charley Hoffman 19.31 Brian Gay, Brett Walker, Chan Kim (Kor) 19.42 Sonny Skinner, Aaron Wise, Kalle Samooja (Fin) Starting at hole 10 12.05 Frank Bensel Jr, Robert Streb, Kurt Kitayama 12.16 Wyndham Clark, Daniel van Tonder (RSA), Alex Beach 12.27 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Sam Burns, Max Homa 12.38 Corey Conners (Can), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tony Finau 12.49 Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington (Irl), Jason Day (Aus) 13.00 Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm (Esp), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 13.11 Gary Woodland, Cameron Smith (Aus), Justin Rose (Eng) 13.22 Daniel Berger, Steve Stricker, Billy Horschel 13.33 Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris 13.44 Shane Lowry (Irl), Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia (Esp) 13.55 Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Thomas Pieters (Bel) 14.06 Cam Davis (Aus), Pete Ballo, Chris Kirk 14.17 KH Lee (Kor), Dean Burmester (RSA), Greg Koch 17.25 Patrick Rada, Cameron Tringale, Adam Long 17.36 Matt Jones (Aus), Larkin Gross, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 17.47 George Coetzee (Rsa), Derek Holmes, Byeong Hun An (Kor) 17.58 Tom Hoge, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Joel Dahmen 18.09 Jimmy Walker, John Daly, Jason Dufner 18.20 Martin Laird (Sco), Kevin Kisner, Hudson Swafford 18.31 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Danny Willett (Eng), Bubba Watson 18.42 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Charl Schwartzel (RSA), Keegan Bradley 18.53 Stewart Cink, Alex Noren (Swe), Harris English 19.04 Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Tom Lewis (Eng) 19.15 Stuart Smith, Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Jason Scrivener (Aus) 19.26 Peter Malnati, Brad Marek, Lanto Griffin 19.37 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Denny McCarthy, Mark Geddes (Eng)

  • Golf-'Diabolical' wind tests DeChambeau but some finding it a breeze

    If the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island was the visible star of the show at the PGA Championship on Thursday, it was an invisible force that left Bryson DeChambeau wrung out after five-plus hours negotiating 18 treacherous holes. "The wind just kicked my butt," said last year's U.S. Open champion, long hitting Bryson DeChambeau after an even-par 72 that left him five shots behind leader Corey Conners. Brooks Koepka, winner of four majors including the 2018 and 2019 PGA Championships, spoke of how the wind could accentuate mediocre shots.

  • Jose Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor betting preview: Best plays for unification fight

    It is a bout that is as compelling as it is significant, and it has the potential to be a Fight of the Year type match.

  • T.J. Dillashaw’s return vs. Cory Sandhagen rebooked for UFC Fight Night on July 24

    After his comeback was initially delayed, T.J. Dillashaw is once again booked for his return to UFC competition vs. Cory Sandhagen.

  • USPGA Championship 2021: Corey Conners leads but Brooks Koepka's ominous start has rivals on notice

    Inconsistent Rory McIlroy starts USPGA Championship with topsy-turvy round

  • Tennis-Federer gets Serena's vote in GOAT debate

    Rafa Nadal picked up a record-extending 13th French Open title in October to join Federer at the top of the list of men's Grand Slam winners with 20 titles, while world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, the youngest of the 'Big Three' at 33, is on 18. The 39-year-old Federer is this week playing only his second tournament since returning to the Tour in March after spending more than a year on the sidelines due to two knee operations. "I think two words sum it up: Roger Federer," Williams, who turns 40 in September, told reporters at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma on Monday.

  • Slip 'n slide: Cup Series completes first COTA laps in wet weather

    AUSTIN, Texas — NASCAR Cup Series drivers are making a splash at the Circuit of The Americas. Literally. Rain fell throughout Saturday‘s 55-minute practice. The entire 3.41-mile, 20-turn Austin, Texas-based road course was drenched. Teams put on their wet-weather tires, though, and navigated the circuit for the first time in the sport’s history. “I just […]

  • Fantasy Baseball: Blueprint for pulling off a trade in your league

    Not every fantasy manager wants to trade. Here are some ways you can look around your league and determine who might be willing to make a deal.

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (2) Brooklyn Nets vs. (7) Boston Celtics

    The Eastern Conference’s second-seeded Brooklyn Nets and seventh-seeded Boston Celtics meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Celtics beat the Washington Wizards in the play-in tournament.

  • Rennie Stennett, leadoff hitter of MLB's first all-Black and Latino starting lineup, dies at 72

    The Pirates star left his mark.

  • Motor racing-Leclerc hopes for a home race with better luck than before

    The 23-year-old, who grew up watching the cars race around the harbourside track and took the school bus along roads familiar to every Formula One fan, was excited at the prospect on Wednesday. "I love it, but I've had a bit of a tough time at this track in the last three years, apart from last year where we didn't race," the Monegasque told reporters. In 2018, his debut season with Alfa Romeo, Leclerc retired after a collision and then in 2019, his first year at Ferrari, he went out with a damaged floor.