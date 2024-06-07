Under Review: Why the Panthers are about to tame the Oilers in a Stanley Cup sweep

Keep your brooms handy.

As to not bury the lead, the Florida Panthers will be your 2024 Stanley Cup champions in a sweep over Edmonton. Bold prediction? Maybe, maybe not. I have the stats to back up that claim. However, the biggest reason I’m choosing the team from Sunrise to best the Oilers is history — that and the trajectory the Panthers have followed to get to their second consecutive Cup Final.

While it’s not exactly the same road that the team from the west coast of Florida, my Tampa Bay Lightning, followed to hoist two consecutive Stanley cups in 2020 and 2022, the similarities between the two franchises are close enough for me to make my claim.

Those parallels and the strong stats to back up my prediction make me feel fairly confident the Panthers will be NHL champions when all is said and done.

More on the intangibles later, first let’s take a look at the stats as the Final series is set to begin in Sunrise Saturday night.

Granted, the Oilers are loaded in their front line. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have combined to win four of the last seven MVP awards (three by McDavid) and those two players have more points than any other player since McDavid entered the league in 2015.

Still the edge here goes to the Panthers on the basis of their depth. Eight Florida players have more than 45 points this season when you combine both regular and postseason numbers, which gives them a more evenly balanced team. The key for Florida’s defense is to stop McDavid and Draisital from scoring and I feel the Panthers are more than up to that challenge.

Florida ranks number one in defensive stats, allowing only 2.41 goals per game, whereas the Oilers are number nine in that statistic giving up an average of 2.84 points per game. To me, the best offense is a good defense — yes, that old cliche is true — and is going to be a major reason why the Panthers will win their first Cup in their third appearance in the Final since their inception in 1993.

Edmonton’s second-place overall offensive ranking is, to me, a tad bit deceptive, as its average of 3.57 goals per game (compared to the Panthers’ average of 3.26 goals per game) is heavily reliant on its top line, which Florida’s defense is more than capable of shutting down.

Perhaps, the biggest intangible of them all, though, is between the pipes, and the Panthers have a huge advantage over the Oilers there.

Sergei Bobrovsky has been lights out this season and especially when he has been needed in these playoffs for Florida, while Stuart Skinner has flickered on and off, especially in the postseason for the Oilers.

Bobrovsky’s regular season goals against average was 2.37, good for second in the NHL; Skinner’s was 2.62, which put him in 12th place. Save percentage stats also lean heavily toward Bobby, who had a .915 save percentage compared to Skinner’s .905 which doesn’t even rank him in the top 20 in that statistic.

The Edmonton netminder’s save percentage drops even lower in the playoffs, to .897, compared to .905 for Florida’s goalie.

Add to the mix that Florida is 17-5 in one-goal games the last two postseasons, the best winning percentage in the NHL in that span, and you have all the ingredients of a Stanley Cup winner.

If I haven’t already sold you on the Panthers, perhaps these last few paragraphs will. They have nothing to do with statistics, but, rather, are focused on the intangible trajectory Florida has paved the past few seasons. And, interspersed throughout is the lineage they share with the Lightning teams that I mentioned at the beginning of this column.

The Panthers fell victim to the Presidents’ Trophy curse, two years ago, just as the Bolts did in 2019. Florida has rebounded nicely since then just as Tampa Bay did in 2020. Florida has almost carbon copied the Lightning’s book on how to both draft and sign high octane free agent players.

Having lived in Tampa Bay during its hockey renaissance, I’ve also seen enough of the Panthers to recognize the similar pattern Florida has etched. The bitter rivalry between both teams has made both squads better and the Panthers are about to reap the dividends of those battles.

In full disclosure, on my playoff brackets, I chose the Bolts to make it to the Final versus Dallas, as I wasn’t sure the Panthers had what it takes to repeat as Eastern Conference champions. They did and are now four wins away from being the ultimate champion of the NHL.

The Panthers are on the brink of their greatest success of all.

The Panthers simply weren’t healthy enough to beat Vegas last season, but all that has changed for this year’s Cup Final. An experienced squad that has the statistics to back up their success all leads me back to my lead. When all is said and done, Florida will be hoisting Lord Stanley’s Cup at the conclusion of the series.