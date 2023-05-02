Under-the-radar tight end Matthew Ogunniyi commits to Rutgers football

Matthew Ogunniyi committed to Rutgers football late on Monday evening, continuing a recent strong trend for the Scarlet Knights.

Under-recruited and very much under-the-radar, Ogunniyi has the potential to be a truly outstanding addition to the Rutgers offense. At 6-foot-5 and 205-pounds, he can be a wide receiver or a tight end at the Power Five level.

He was recently offered by Texas A&M. His other Power Five offers were West Virginia and Rutgers.

Last season for Charles Herbert Flowers (Upper Marlboro, MD, he had eight receptions for 286 yards and five touchdowns in seven games played.

Ogunniyi announced his commitment to Rutgers football via his social media:

This is a player who had he been at a Maryland powerhouse program or a New Jersey parochial, could have blown into not just a double-digit offer recruit but even potentially a four-star athlete. Ogunniyi visited Rutgers in late March.

Story continues

Related

Kenny Britt believes that Rutgers football can take the next step this season

He was scheduled to take an official visit to the program on June 9.

Related

Pair of four-stars announce official visits to Rutgers football With spring practice done, what five areas could Rutgers football target in the transfer portal?

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire