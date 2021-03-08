Under-the-radar targets for the Bengals in 2021 NFL free agency

One offseason ago, the Cincinnati Bengals shocked by standing as one of free agency’s biggest spenders.

It’s not too outlandish to think the Bengals could do so again in 2021 given the state of the roster. But with some big names of their own to pay up (William Jackson, Carl Lawson), they could also target some second-wave or later players to walk the salary cap tightrope.

Here are some underrated free agents the Bengals could target that would have a meaningful positive impact next season.

OL Daryl Williams

Jun 12, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Daryl Williams (60) on the sled during mini-camp at Carolina Panthers practice field next to Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

In the land of big names like Joe Thuney and Trent Williams, it’s easy to overlook a guy like Williams. He’s still only 28 years old and just had a rebound season with Buffalo after moving all over the place in Carolina. He’d be a likely upgrade on the edges and also has a ton of positional flexibility.

WR Nelson Agholor

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) scores on an 85-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. The Dolphins defeated the Raiders 26-25. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Agholor, a former first-round pick, matched a career-high with eight touchdowns last season and a career-high 896 yards in Las Vegas. He still only caught 48 of 82 targets, but he’s a smooth option as a third wideout who can open up the field and make big plays.

WR T.Y. Hilton

Jan 4, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) cannot catch a pass while defended by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) in the first quarter in the 2014 AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Hilton is a huge name, and yet he’s going to fall behind in a market featuring Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson, Will Fuller, Kenny Golladay and a host of others, never mind a talented draft class. If he’s affordable, Hilton is just 31 and still averaged 13.6 yards per catch last season and has plenty to offer as a deep threat.

OL Kelvin Beachum

Sep 27, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (68) against the Detroit Lions in the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Beachum, 31, is a better pass-blocker than he is run-blocker. That’s pretty much fine in Cincinnati when the main goal is to keep Joe Burrow healthy. He’ll be cheap and just played more than 1,100 snaps with just three sacks allowed.

OL Matt Feiler

Dec 8, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Matt Feiler (71) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Feiler is starting to gain some steam as a name teams should pursue and rightfully so. He’s 28, good at guard or tackle and only allowed two sacks over 800-plus snaps last season. He also won’t cost much while the big names get all the attention.

WR Curtis Samuel

Nov 8, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) catches a pass during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Like Hilton, folks might consider Samuel a big name. But he’s hardly such compared to the rest of the market this year. He’s just 24 years old and never really had a chance to spread his wings in Carolina, though he’s clearly a big-play artist, deep threat and likely superb third option.

CB Mike Hilton

Dec 13, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (28) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

While the market focuses on bigger names, Hilton might be an available slot guy who can replace Mackensie Alexander. Provided the team brings back William Jackson, the 27-year-old with three picks last year could round out a solid starting three.

TE Gerald Everett

Dec 6, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Gerald Everett (81) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, the Bengals could always get wild and draft Kyle Pitts in the first round. But don’t sleep on Everett, a former Los Angeles Rams player who hasn’t been majorly featured in an offense yet but has plenty of upside. He’s only going on 27 years old, so it would be a nice long-term add.

