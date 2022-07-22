Under the radar players to watch at Colts training camp

Can you feel it? No, not the heat wave that is going on across the country. It’s the NFL season that is less than 50 days away and teams are gearing up to get training camp underway. The Indianapolis Colts are set to open up their training camp on July 27.

Head coach Frank Reich is entering his fifth season with the organization and will be looking to set up his team for a successful 2022 campaign. That all starts in the dog days of the summer as players will be competing for a spot on the 53-man roster and of course, for playing time on the field.

If the Colts are going to go on a playoff run this year, they will need role players to step up and be more significant contributors.

Here are some under-the-radar players that will be looking to impress at training camp over the next month:

CB Isaiah Rodgers

I debated if I should include Isaiah Rodgers on this list because at this point of the offseason he is most Indianapolis media members and fans’ biggest breakout player to watch from the Colts.

But, on a national level, the Indianapolis secondary tends to get looked down upon, and it seems rare to hear someone outside of the market bring up his name when they talk about the group. The third-year corner has steadily improved as a pro and with his ballhawk ability, he can become more of a household name this season.

Rodgers is set to battle with Brandon Facyson and others for the cornerback spot on the opposite side of Stephon Gilmore. He’s a player to watch to see if he can win a starting gig throughout August.

WR Mike Strachan

If you ask most people what the Colts need more than anything, they are likely going to say a receiver.

Chris Ballard continues to shake off the outside noise and is holding to his offseason remarks of wanting to see what they have in the younger receivers on the roster. Strachan is one of those players.

After being a preseason star in his rookie campaign, he went through a redshirt year and had to handle his development behind the scenes. He did miss minicamp because of an undisclosed injury so he doesn’t have a lot of momentum heading into training camp.

But the good news for him is there hasn’t been a veteran brought into the room so he still has a great opportunity to carve out a role in the offense. We will see if Strachan can capitalize on what is in front of him for his sophomore season.

DL Dayo Odeyingbo

Pass rush woes have been a thorn in the side of the Colts and Gus Bradley will be looking to change that in his first season as the defensive coordinator.

That won’t just be solved through the starters on the defensive front, he will need key players in the rotation to do their part and one of them is Dayo Odeyingbo. The second-year player will be looking to make a larger impact after spending his rookie season rehabbing from a torn Achilles.

His versatility to play on the edge and the inside gives Bradley the creativity on how he can attack passing situations. With Odeyingbo having a healthy offseason, it will be interesting to see the type of shape he is in and his development as a pass rusher.

WR Dezmon Patmon

Mike Strachan isn’t the only receiver that Chris Ballard has some belief in to play a bigger part of the offense. Dezmon Patmon is another player that will be looking to show in training camp that he should have a larger role in 2022.

Similar to Strachan, he has spent his first two seasons in the NFL handling his development behind the curtain. With that being said, he does have a big moment tied to his early career. He was the recipient of a touchdown that gave the Colts enough of a lead to close out the Arizona Cardinals on the road.

Indianapolis played that game without a number of important players due to COVID-19 protocol. Now that he is entering his third season in the league, it is a make-or-break season for Patmon. He will have to earn his spot on the roster and can carve a spot in the game plan with an impressive preseason.

S Nick Cross

When Khari Willis surprisingly retired earlier this offseason it shifted the importance of early development for Nick Cross. The thought was that their third-round rookie would be more for special teams and more of a contributor in his second season.

Now, he will have an opportunity to find a spot in the rotation and even push for the opening starting safety spot during training camp. One would assume Rodney McLeod is leading the race because the veteran is a trusty option for Gus Bradley.

But if the young athletic safety can flash his abilities and can pick up the system in a timely manner then Cross slide in for Willis come opening day. Regardless of where he ends up on the depth chart, the rookie will be leaned on more than the original thought when he was selected.

LB E.J. Speed

The Colts are set at linebacker with Darius Leonard and Bobby Okereke but there is a slight concern about when Leonard will be available in camp.

Earlier this summer, Leonard had back surgery and it was reported that he would miss at least a part of training camp but no expectation that he would miss any games. Having a star player hurt during the summer will definitely remind Indianapolis fans of old nightmares and hope there won’t be any repeat of the past.

The promising thing is that if Leonard had to miss anytime is that Speed has shown he’s capable of playing in the starting lineup if need be. Just like Dezmon Patmon, he got a chance to show his abilities against the Arizona Cardinals.

He filled in as a starter when Leonard was out due to COVID-19 protocol. Speed can help fans breathe easy with a good training camp with the starting unit as Leonard makes sure his body is ready for the opening game.

DT Eric Johnson

Day 3 rookies have to put together a solid training camp and get drafted into a good situation for them to lock their spot on the final 53-man roster. Johnson has an opportunity where he can not only get onto the roster but have a small role on the defense.

Taylor Stallworth’s departure in the offseason has left a spot open in the defensive front’s rotation. Plus, another positive is that Chris Ballard prefers to keep a number of trench players on his roster. Johnson brings great athletic traits with him and the versatility of being lined up across the front with him to Gus Bradley’s defense.

Players like Johnson are great to keep an eye on during training camp because not only he’s fighting for a spot on the team but could end up earning himself playing time in his first season as a pro.

