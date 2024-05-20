These under-the-radar players could help Ole Miss push for the College Football Playoff

OXFORD — Ole Miss football fans have witnessed Jaxson Dart's excellence at quarterback. They've heard about what top-tier transfers like Walter Nolen and Princely Umanmielen can do on the defensive line. They've marveled at Tre Harris' feats at wide receiver.

These ‒ among several others ‒ are the stars fueling the hype for the Rebels in 2024.

But winning at the level Ole Miss hopes to next season will require more than just star power.

Here are five under-the-radar names who could help the Rebels achieve their goals.

WR Deion Smith

Smith is a summer arrival, so the combination of his absence from spring practice and the fact that he'll come to play in a loaded Ole Miss wide receiver room seems to have made him an afterthought to some. But Smith, a junior college addition, brings elite athleticism and a knowledge of what the standards in the SEC are like. He made an impact at LSU as a true freshman in 2021 before moving to Holmes Community College. With Harris, Juice Wells and Jordan Watkins in the picture at receiver for the Rebels, Smith has a mountain in front of him when it comes to earning playing time. Don't be surprised if he climbs it.

OL Jeremy James

The 2023 season wasn't James' best, and it wasn't a good one for the Rebels' offensive line in general. Especially against top-quality opposition, Ole Miss struggled at the point of attack. With four linemen added to the fold via the transfer portal, position coach John Garrison has some sorting out to do. A veteran like James is valuable in that type of situation. And James showed earlier in his career that he can grade out well individually. On what the Rebels hope will be a more functional offensive line, perhaps James can get back to his best.

LB TJ Dudley

Dudley transferred from Clemson last offseason, but NCAA rules forced him to sit out until the Peach Bowl against Penn State, where he made a nice cameo. Dudley is a former blue-chip recruit and looks versatile enough to play on the edge as well as in a more traditional linebacker role. The Rebels made a key offseason addition at linebacker in Chris Paul Jr., but there should be plenty of opportunities available for Dudley at a position that doesn't feature supreme depth.

DL Zxavian Harris

With Nolen arriving and JJ Pegues returning, it seems unlikely that Harris will begin 2024 in a starting role. But that doesn't mean he won't contribute. Defensive coordinator Pete Golding rotated his defensive line aggressively in 2023, leading to 258 snaps for Harris in a reserve slot. At 6-foot-7, 335 pounds, Harris is among the most physically imposing players on the Rebels' roster. Now a junior, perhaps that size can begin to translate into strong production.

K Caden Davis

If the Rebels achieve what they're hoping to — an appearance in the College Football Playoff — they're going to have to win a game or two in the margins. They have a means of doing so in Davis, whose leg packs as much power as you're likely to see in the college game. His 56-yard field goal last season helped the Rebels get out of a tough spot at Tulane. He's capable of hitting from farther out, too. Ole Miss' special teams took a big step forward under new coordinator Jake Schoonover last season. Davis is among the key players tasked with building on that improvement.

