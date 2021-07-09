Which under the radar Oklahoma Sooners will make a big impact in 2021?

Every team that is a championship contender has to have a lot of talent. However, when one of your starters goes down with an injury or needs a breather, championship contenders must have enough depth to minimize the talent drop-off. Championship teams also need role players who are good at what they do and are the glue of the roster.

The Oklahoma Sooners appear to be as talented as any team in the country heading into the 2021 football season. Another thing they have going for them heading into what could be a special season is several role players who will have significant impacts for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Marcus Major, RB

Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray are at the front of the line in the Oklahoma Sooners running back hierarchy but don't discount a role for Marcus Major as well. Even before the dismissal of Mikey Henderson, Major was in for an increased workload in 2021 after a stellar freshman season. Major finished the season on a strong note with 110 yards on 12 carries against Florida in the Cotton Bowl. In 2020, he was second on the team in yards after contact per attempt and yards per attempt. Though the Sooners will look to get Brooks and Gray the ball, Major should get some looks in the running game as well. He's a tough runner that has good size and should be utilized in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

Caleb Kelly, LB

The Oklahoma Sooners linebacker depth is in pretty good shape. They're returning starters Brian Asamoah, DeShaun White, and David Ugwoegbu. But they're getting a huge boost to their depth with the return of Caleb Kelly, who was out for 2020 after suffering a knee injury last August. His veteran presence and leadership, along with his playmaking ability, will help give the Oklahoma Sooners waves of linebackers they can rotate through in Lincoln Riley's defense.

Drake Stoops, WR

The Oklahoma Sooners are loaded at wide receiver. They were loaded even prior to adding Mike Woods in the transfer portal and freshman Mario Williams and Jalil Farooq with this incoming freshman class. With Marvin Mims moving to the slot, Drake Stoops is getting lost in the shuffle. Stoops was third on the Sooners in routes run in 2020 behind Marvin Mims and Charleston Rambo, but many of Stoops' 15 receptions were big plays or came up in big moments. He showed a ton of toughness, making contested catches or taking hits over the middle after making the catch. There's a chance he sees his snaps per game decrease with the improved depth at wide receiver, but the diminutive Stoops will have a big impact on Saturdays.

Brayden Willis, Tight End

According to Pro Football Focus, Spencer Rattler had a 154.6 passer rating targeting Tight End/H-Back Brayden Willis. On 69 routes run, Willis caught all nine targets for 110 yards and a touchdown. Willis averaged 1.59 yards per route run for the Sooners, good for sixth among wide receivers and tight ends. He displayed really good movement skills and an ability to get down the field. His size provides a really nice catch target for Spencer Rattler to throw to. With Austin Stogner still working his way back from his 2020 injury and the subsequent infection he suffered, Willis has had a chance to get more reps in his place. Now Willis will have a chance to improve upon his solid 2020 season with an opportunity for even more playing time in Oklahoma's offense.

Key Lawrence, Safety

The Oklahoma Sooners hit the transfer portal out of the park with Wanya Morris, Eric Gray, and Safety Key Lawrence additions. Flying under the radar because he's not stepping into a starting spot or an obvious role is Lawrence. In six games last season for the Tennessee Volunteers, Lawrence played just 105 snaps. Coming to Norman, he finds himself behind Dellarin Turner-Yell and Pat Fields at safety. Lawrence may not start for the Sooners, but he'll get a chance to play in 2021, and his size will help the Sooners greatly against some of the bigger weapons in the Big 12. Namely Charlie Kolar of Iowa State. Lawrence's size, athleticism, and range will help the Sooners be able to minimize the damage the Iowa State passing game can do on Oklahoma's smaller defensive backs.

