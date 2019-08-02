Under the radar: Five offensive players to watch on the Ravens as training camp progresses

Heading into Ravens training camp, you already knew the big-name players and virtual locks of the roster. While their progress is still something to monitor, a little over a week of practice has given some lesser-known performers a chance to show their stuff.

As joint practices and preseason games begin, a mix of young players and veterans are competing for the final spots on the 53-man as the roster crunch begins. Here are some offensive guys to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

Mark Ingram is clearly the No. 1 option at the running back position, and Gus Edwards most likely takes the second spot. However, the third backfield spot is somewhat up for grabs. While Kenneth Dixon has impressed early on, Hill is another name to monitor. Being the 2019 fourth-round pick of the Ravens, Hill is clearly someone Baltimore believes in and wants to have on the roster. So far, he's looked good.

The 5-10 running back rocks No. 43 and gives off a Darren Sproles-type feel. He's quick, elusive and has shown an ability to win one-on-one matchups in the passing game. With how the Ravens envision the offense being run this year, Hill could be a perfect fit in terms of someone who can offer them versatility as a runner and a receiver.

Floyd is one of the many receivers fighting for a spot on the roster. An eight-year pass catcher, Floyd hasn't really contributed to a team since his days in Arizona. Last year with the Redskins, he appeared in 13 games, but only recorded 10 receptions for 100 yards.

However, he's looked strong early on in training camp. The 29-year old has made plays in the middle of the field and on the outside. Not only can he beat the coverage with some speed and strength, but he has the ability to go up and pinpoint the ball making him a worthy red zone target. With so much young, speedy potential the wide receiver position and a majority of the depth chart already filled out, he'll need an impressive preseason to boost his case.

Similar to Floyd, Scott is another fringe receiver. A fourth-round pick in 2018, he's had his ups and downs at camp. With a 6-5, 210-pound frame and some speed, he could be a very big target for Lamar Jackson. However, the route running could use some work and the inconsistency catching the ball is alarming at times. What Scott does have going for him is his special teams ability. Seeing a lot of time there, it's possible that the Ravens may take him on in that type of role.

Though the Ravens have a lot of players competing for receiver spots, even the locks (besides Willie Snead) aren't all that well-established in the NFL. If Scott can make the most of his game-time action before Week 1, he has a chance.

Miles Boykin (WR)

Unlike Floyd, Boykin is a pretty safe bet to make the roster. And maybe "under the radar" is a stretch considering he was a third-round selection in 2019, but with Marquise Brown taking a majority of the rookie wide receiver hype, Boykin is lacking the true amount of attention he deserves. When it's all said and done, he has the potential to make just as big of an impact on the offense.

Boykin defines the combination of size and speed. At 6-4, 220 pounds it's hard to miss him on the field. He can get off the line well, be physical with defenders and highpoint the ball. At the same time, his speed is pretty lethal. It may not be what "Hollywood" has, but defenders going up against him in practice has raved about just how fast he is.

Drops are an issue early on, so that's something that will need to be fixed if he wants time on the field. If the hands improve, opposing secondaries beware.

Trace McSorely (QB)

With Robert Griffin III sidelined, McSorely is now No. 2 in the QB room. His training camp has gone how you would expect for a rookie passer: some good, some bad. However, through the first week or so, there has been more good than bad.

McSorely has looked comfortable in the pocket and has been accurate with both his intermediate and deep passes. With Lamar Jackson locked in as the starter, he has time to work through the kinks and grow in the system without having to worry about making an instant impact.

While his initial showings as a passer are positive, what's more interesting is the potential to see him in other places. When the Ravens drafted him in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL, there was speculation that they would use his athleticism in other spots. So far that hasn't been the case, likely due to Griffin's injury. But, don't count out the possibility just yet.

"Well so far you haven't, that's the keyword," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said about McSorely's use in other places. "Wink, win."

