Under-the-radar CB prospect may be perfect fit for 49ers

Kyle Madson
·2 min read

The 49ers’ list of offseason needs is long, and it’s hard to imagine it gets substantially shorter by the time the NFL draft rolls around. More than the depth of their roster shortcomings though is the order in which they’ll address each need. One that figures to stick around near the top of their list is cornerback, but it’s not likely they go that route with their first selection. That’s why finding Day 2 and 3 prospects could be crucial to San Francisco successfully overhauling their secondary.

One player to keep an eye on is University of Pittsburgh CB Jason Pinnock, who Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar identified as a good scheme fit with San Francisco because of his success playing Cover-4.

From Farrar:

Pinnock did allow five touchdown passes last season in 347 coverage snaps (he’ll want to burn the Boston College tape), but when the Panthers played Cover-4 — zone coverage in which each of four defenders are responsible for a quarter of the deep third — Pinnock had that on lock. There, he allowed just two catches on 13 targets for 36 yards, no touchdowns, two of his three interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 66.7.

It stands to reason with DeMeco Ryans stepping in as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator that they’ll stick with some of the zone-heavy coverage they used prior to last season when injuries all over the defense forced them to make some adjustments.

If they do wind up going back to more Cover-3 like they played under Saleh, a player like Pinnock who thrived in zone coverage in college could be a logical fit that wouldn’t require a premium draft pick.

In 30 games across four seasons, Pinnock hauled in six interceptions and broke up 19 passes. He also tallied 54 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks.

When the 49ers address their secondary in the draft will depend some on how free agency shakes out. On the other hand, it’s hard to imagine they go that route in Round 1 given their track record at the position, so an experienced player like Pinnock who fits their defense later in the draft makes a ton of sense for San Francisco.

Recommended Stories

  • If Saints trade Emmanuel Sanders, could 49ers reunion be in store?

    Could the 49ers reunite with a familiar face to fill a major need?

  • 2021 Unaccounted For Carries

    John Daigle tracks unaccounted for carries for every team throughout the offseason. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

  • The Bears’ odds of landing Russell Wilson just got better

    The Cowboys signed QB Dak Prescott to a contract extension, which narrowed the race for Russell Wilson to the Bears and two other teams.

  • If Seahawks trade Russell Wilson, what’s their plan at quarterback?

    As a sense of unease and dysfunction hovers over the relationship between Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, a persistent question emerges regarding the aftermath of a potential trade. If Wilson goes, who replaces him at quarterback? The Seahawks don’t keep a highly-competent backup on the roster, surely due in part to the fact that Wilson [more]

  • Bears making a run at Russell Wilson, coaching staff changes and other Seahawks news

    A look at some of the biggest stories about the Arizona Cardinals' NFC West rivals from last week.

  • 49ers need to prepare for worst at QB this offseason

    The San Francisco 49ers may or may not have a franchise QB in Jimmy Garoppolo, but they can't afford to wait and find out.

  • Teddy Bridgewater trade call, prospect visits, re-signings and other 49ers news

    Some of the latest 49ers news from last week to update Arizona Cardinals fans of their division rivals.

  • Matt LaFleur: I should have communicated better with Rodgers late in loss to Bucs

    Two of the most-discussed decisions of the last NFL season came just seconds apart late in the NFC Championship Game: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers decided to throw when he had room to run on third-and-goal from the 8-yard line, and then Packers coach Matt LaFleur decided to kick a field goal instead of go for [more]

  • NFL: Cowboys, QB Prescott agree new contract

    Prescott got off to a sensational start last season before suffering a gruesome injury in Week 5, fracturing and dislocating his right ankle. The 27-year-old, who was selected by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, is expected to be fully recovered by the start of next season. "When your little brother gets the call," Prescott's brother Tad posted on Twitter with a photo of the two men hugging.

  • Jason Peters: Carson Wentz can get back to MVP level with Colts

    Jason Peters is a staunch supporter of Wentz.

  • San Francisco home to Dropbox sold for $1.08 bn

    The San Francisco building that file hosting service Dropbox leases as its headquarters is being sold for a whopping $1.08 billion, its owners said on Monday.

  • Dak Prescott’s contract with Cowboys is prelude to new Kyler Murray contract

    In a couple of years, Kyler Murray will be getting at least what Prescott is now getting.

  • Forget GameStop, AMC, and Sundial: These Are the Best Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Last year was nothing short of a roller coaster ride for the investing community. Instead of the coronavirus pandemic whipsawing equity valuation, it's now groups of retail investors on Reddit's WallStreetBets chat room who are responsible for historic volatility in either heavily short-sold companies and/or penny stocks. Among the favorites of the Reddit crowd are video game and accessories retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME), movie theater operator AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), and Canadian marijuana stock Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL).

  • Kids aren't learning LGBTQ history. The Equality Act might change that.

    LGBTQ students without curricular support are more likely to experience bullying. Positive school environments make the difference in kids' lives.

  • What is the Elam Ending's future after the NBA All-Star Game?

    The Elam Ending returned to the NBA All-Star Game with Damian Lillard's winning 3-pointer. We caught up with Nick Elam on the future of the gimmick.

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • NFL: Cowboys, QB Prescott agree new contract

    Prescott got off to a sensational start last season before suffering a gruesome injury in Week 5, fracturing and dislocating his right ankle. The 27-year-old, who was selected by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, is expected to be fully recovered by the start of next season. "When your little brother gets the call," Prescott's brother Tad posted on Twitter with a photo of the two men hugging.

  • Knees and kicks to a downed MMA fighter rule reinterpreted by athletic commissions

    This article on knees and kicks to a downed opponent was originally published in September of 2013, but is rather relevant to current times as Petr Yan lost his bantamweight championship at UFC 259 after illegally and intentionally kneeing Aljamain Sterling. How athletic commissions interpret the rule about knees and kicks to a downed fighter and how referees enforce the rule has changed. UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and former Executive Director of the Nevada State Athletic Commission Marc Ratner appeared on a recent edition of UFC Tonight on Wednesday and explained the new interpretation of what is a foul and what isn’t in regards to kneeing and kicking a “downed” fighter. The Unified Rules of mixed martial arts describes a “downed” fighter as a fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. The Association of Boxing Commissions website defines a downed fighter as, “A grounded opponent is any fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. (i.e. could have one shin or one finger down to be considered a downed fighter) If the referee determines that a fighter would be a grounded fighter, but is not solely because the ring ropes or cage fence has held fighter from the ground, the referee can instruct the combatants that he is treating the fighter held up solely by the cage or ropes as a grounded fighter.” The wording of the rule and the rule’s intent has not changed, but the way the rule is interpreted and enforced has. “The rule is really the same,” said Ratner. “The interpretation that we’ve come up with, with the Association of Boxing Commissions, which should be called the Association of Combat Commissions – they should change that – but the spirit of the rule has been violated by a lot of fighters. “Obviously if you’re downed and you have a hand on the deck, and you have three points there and you get kicked or kneed, that’s a foul,” he said. “But we have fighters now who are putting their hand down, bringing it up, putting it back down again. “I call it, if you’re talking basketball, trying to draw the foul. They’re hoping that the referee will see it and call a foul and maybe disqualify the other guy,” added Ratner. “So we’re telling the referees before the fights, go into the dressing rooms and say, ‘look, if you do this you’re doing it at your own peril and in my judgment as a referee, if you’re doing it, I’m going to call it legal.’” It is now up to the referee’s discretion whether or not a kick or knee to a “downed” fighter is illegal. “It’s a judgment call,” said Ratner. Be sure to Like MMAWeekly.com on Facebook and Follow @MMAWeeklycom on Twitter.

  • Tim Elliott blasts Jordan Espinosa amid dominant beatdown at UFC 259: 'Little woman beater'

    As they were grappling on the floor near the end of the second round, a bizarre conversation ensued between them which may explain why Elliott wanted the fight.

  • Petr Yan apologizes for illegal knee, hopes for rematch

    Petr Yan lost the UFC bantamweight championship on Saturday night after illegally kneeing Aljamain Sterling while he was down on one knee. The knee was not only deemed illegal, it was ruled intentional, which meant that Yan was disqualified. Sterling became the new bantamweight titleholder, but not at all in the way that he wanted. Shortly after UFC 259 concluded, Yan issued a statement of apology on Twitter and also took to the UFC 259 post-fight press conference to reflect on the fight. "I apologize and wish speedy recovery to (Sterling). I didn’t mean to throw an illegal strike, I just made a big mistake and paid for it," he wrote. https://twitter.com/PetrYanUFC/status/1368436400220073986 Though Sterling was transported to the hospital to get checked out, he issued his own statement on the fight. "Not the way I ever want to win a fight. It was close, competitive and filled with action. I felt the knee was intentional, especially after the ref announced I was a downed opponent, so I didn’t expect to be hit. Yan is a bad dude! WE WILL DO IT AGAIN!" https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368434976329330690 https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368447331855519745 With both men on board to run the fight back, UFC president Dana White was also agreeable, saying that he absolutely intends to book the rematch as soon as possible. TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Petr Yan reflects on illegal knee, hopes for quick rematch (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)