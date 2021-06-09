Under new coach, Timberlane volleyball battle back from 2-0 deficit to upset Salem

Jun. 9—PLAISTOW — Whatever else can be said about the Timberlane boys volleyball team, one thing is for certain.

There is no quit in this group of players.

Consisting primarily of seniors who — like everyone else — missed out on the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Owls staged an improbable 3-2 comeback victory over Salem Tuesday in the Division 1 quarterfinals.

The Owls had to be considered underdogs in this one.

Although they entered the matchup with a solid 10-4 record, they had lost to Salem twice to open the season and they were suddenly playing under a new head coach, Danielle Stoodley, who took over for Sean Hogan under mysterious circumstances a few weeks ago.

Led by junior Matt McCloskey, who had three kills and a block in the game's opening minutes, Salem rolled to a 25-18 victory in the first set. The second set was tougher but a strong performance up front by Brandon Hebert ultimately gave the Blue Devils a 26-24 victory.

And then the momentum turned.

The Owls, showing good teamwork and strong net play by junior multi-sport standout Ethan Stewart, jumped out to an early lead and held onto it the entire time in a convincing 25-17 victory.

In the fourth game, McCloskey helped give Salem a 16-12 lead, but a key block by Stewart ignited a seven-point surge that put the Owls in front on their way to a 25-20 match-tying set.

Led by McCoskey, who had 14 kills on the day, Salem spurted to a 5-1 lead in the final set, but the Owls clawed back and tied it, 6-6, before trading points the rest of the way.

Finally, in sudden death, a point by Stewart, who led both teams with 16 kills, and a final point by Devon Perelgut, gave the Owls an emotional 18-16 match-clinching victory.

"This feels great," said Stewart. "I think the big change was that in the beginning we had no energy. We were playing up tight, especially in the first game.

"Once we loosened up, we played a lot better. We were pretty motivated to beat them after they beat us twice (3-1, 3-0). It motivated us in practice this week."

Although recognizing Stewart and active senior Mike Stevenson's net play, Stoodley said that "it was a total team effort, a real collective performance. We have a team full of seniors so to see them battling back was the best part."

Timberlane, which also got a fine performance from Cole Babson among others, will now play in the semifinals Thursday against Goffstown. The Grizzlies swept Keene, 3-0, Tuesday night.

As for Salem, it concluded an excellent 12-3 season with a frustrating setback.

"Basically, I thought we stopped playing after we got the lead," said coach John Roemer, who guided his club to the 2019 state title. "I think we also let the refs get into our heads and that made a difference."

McCloskey led Salem in kills with 14 followed by Hebert while senior Kai Eskel-Greenhalge finished with 41 assists. Alfredo Da Cunha also played well.

"Tough way to finish, but we had a great season," said Roemer.

Timberlane 3, Salem 2

Division 1 quarterfinals

Kills: S — Matt McCloskey 14; T — Ethan Stewart 16

Blocks: S — McCloskey 2; T — Mike Stevenson 3

Assists: S — Kai Eskel-Greenhalge 41

Aces: S — (Eskel-Greenhalge 4)

Digs: S — Torin Terry 7

Salem (12-3): 25 26 17 20 16 — 2

Timberlane (11-4): 18 24 25 25 18 — 3