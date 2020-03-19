Under Center Podcast: Why did the Bears choose Nick Foles as their QB target?

The Bears have been active in the early parts of free agency and made the move to trade for QB Nick Foles. What does that mean for Mitch Trubisky? Why did Ryan Pace make Nick Foles the target over other QBs? NBCS Chicago Bears writers JJ Stankevitz and Cam Ellis discuss all of this plus get into the thinking that went into other Bears moves.

(1:42) - Nick Foles was the perfect Bears move

(6:40) - Bears had to do something at QB

(12:50) - Matt Nagy is comfortable with Nick Foles

(20:30) - Why did the Bears sign Robert Quinn

(27:00) - Reasons why the Bears signed Jimmy Graham

(31:30) - Other moves the Bears should make in free agency

Listen to the full podcast here or via the embedded player below: