Under Center Podcast: Where’s the Bears defense at OTAs?

Tony Gill
·1 min read
Under Center Podcast: Where’s the Bears defense at OTAs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ken Davis, Eric Strobel, and Alex Shapiro discuss the news and details of the Bears voluntary OTAs. The crew reacts to Matt Nagy, Andy Dalton, and other players discussing the upcoming season, how the roster is shaping up, and the expectations for themselves this season.

(1:25) - Biggest takeaways from the OTA press conferences

(9:20) - Will Matt Nagy be comfortable to start 2 rookie offensive tackles?

(18:00) - Are Bears players getting vaccinated?

(24:00) - Andy Dalton says he knew the Bears could draft a rookie quarterback, should he be worried?

(33:00) - David Montgomery is sounding like he wants to dominate the NFL, will Matt Nagy run the ball?

Listen here.

