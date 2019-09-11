Under Center Podcast: What's the vibe around Halas Hall as Bears turn page to Denver?

JJ Stankevitz, Cam Ellis, and John "Moon" Mullin bring you all the latest from Halas Hall, including reactions to Mitch Trubisky's mid-week press conference after a tough season debut (2:00), where the Bears' confidence stands heading to Denver (8:00), how the Bears are owning the Green Bay loss (11:00), and Leonard Floyd's breakout game and versatility on this defense (17:00).

Listen to the full episode in the embedded player below:

Under Center Podcast

