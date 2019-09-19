Under Center Podcast: What's the deal with the Bears' bad offense?

JJ Stankevitz, Cam Ellis and John "Moon" Mullin look at some of the reasons presented at Halas Hall for why the Bears' offense hasn't been good (06:55), and wonder if there's any reason to hope this group can get better quickly (11:34). Plus, the guys look ahead to Week 4, which might be the most pivotal week of the 2019 season for this team (20:15).

