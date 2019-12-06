Under Center Podcast: Trubisky shines in big win over Cowboys

Laurence Holmes is joined by the Football Aftershow crew of Lance Briggs, Matt Forte, Alex Brown, and Olin Kreutz to break down the Bears' huge win over the Cowboys. The guys give their initial thoughts on the victory (1:05) before discussing what impressed them most about Mitch Trubisky's performance (5:00), what the possible return of Akiem Hicks and his leadership could mean (15:30), and how the team stays focused heading into Green Bay for Week 15 and beyond (25:00).

