Under Center Podcast: Training Camp Daily: Kickin' in the rain

JJ Stankevitz and Cam Ellis go over a crummy day in Bourbonnais in this episode of the Under Center Podcast.

Elliott Fry missed a couple of kicks in the rain, but Matt Nagy wasn't going to let the weather be an excuse (0:50), however, Fry did make several good kicks, too. The rain wasn't going to shorten practice, either, because Soldier Field is often a nasty place to play (2:25). Guys in the middle of the depth chart enjoyed good days at practice (3:35), plus, is Mike Davis running under the radar with all the focus on Tarik Cohen and David Montgomery (7:05)? Then, the training camp jersey of the day is revealed (10:20).

In the second half of the podcast, JJ joins David Kaplan and David Haugh to interview Akiem Hicks (12:40). Hicks explains how success can be harder to manage than failure (13:20), why he decided to sign with the Bears in 2016 (14:35), the advice he got that helps him take care of his body (16:35), his Madden rating (19:50), how Ryan Pace prioritizes high-character players (22:05), and much more.

Listen to the full podcast here or via the embedded player below:

