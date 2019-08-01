Under Center Podcast: Training Camp Daily - Stock Up, stock down after five practices

On today's podcast, JJ Stankevitz is joined by John "Moon" Mullin as the Bears return from their off day. First, it's another limited day for Adam Shaheen (0:33). Wideouts like Marvin Hall had a great day, but Anthony Miller or Taylor Gabriel have yet to "flash" (02:00). However, JJ has yet to see any ill-effects from Trey Burton's off-season surgery in his play (02:40). Also, Kyle Fuller and Kyle Long combined for one of the funnier moments of practice (04:00).

Moon doesn't think the passing game is in rhythm, but the run game looks solid (07:00). JJ recaps Eddie Pineiro's day kicking (07:50), why special teams coordinator Chris Tabor wants crowds to be quiet again after kicks (08:25), and why it's important for both Fry and Pineiro to kick at Family Fest this Saturday at Soldier Field (10:10). Plus, why it wouldn't be terrible if the Bears ended up starting a kicker that got cut by another team (13:50).

Finally, the jersey of the day contest comes down to three finalists today (15:35).

