On today's podcast, JJ Stankevitz is joined by John "Moon" Mullin as the Bears return from their off day. First, it's another limited day for Adam Shaheen (0:33). Wideouts like Marvin Hall had a great day, but Anthony Miller or Taylor Gabriel have yet to "flash" (02:00). However, JJ has yet to see any ill-effects from Trey Burton's off-season surgery in his play (02:40). Also, Kyle Fuller and Kyle Long combined for one of the funnier moments of practice (04:00).
Moon doesn't think the passing game is in rhythm, but the run game looks solid (07:00). JJ recaps Eddie Pineiro's day kicking (07:50), why special teams coordinator Chris Tabor wants crowds to be quiet again after kicks (08:25), and why it's important for both Fry and Pineiro to kick at Family Fest this Saturday at Soldier Field (10:10). Plus, why it wouldn't be terrible if the Bears ended up starting a kicker that got cut by another team (13:50).
Finally, the jersey of the day contest comes down to three finalists today (15:35).
Under Center Podcast: Training Camp Daily - Stock Up, stock down after five practices originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago