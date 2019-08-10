Under Center Podcast Training Camp Daily: Shout-out to Bears fans, again
JJ Stankevitz and John "Moon" Mullin break down the final open practice of training camp and how Bears fans showed up in numbers this year (0:22). JJ then goes over his 'jersey of the day' as he spotted a Bernard Berrian jersey and others he spotted at camp (4:56). The guys go over practice notes on Anthony Miller, David Montgomery and rookie wide receiver Riley Ridley (6:29). JJ gives an update on Trey Burton who was back at practice today participating in individual drills and Nagy's comments on his progress (9:22). JJ previews his article on tight end Ian Bunting and his potential with the team (10:31). The guys then give a kicking update on Pineiro, Fry and rumors of top kickers across the league that could be an option (13:05).
