JJ Stankevitz and John "Moon" Mullin break down the final open practice of training camp and how Bears fans showed up in numbers this year (0:22). JJ then goes over his 'jersey of the day' as he spotted a Bernard Berrian jersey and others he spotted at camp (4:56). The guys go over practice notes on Anthony Miller, David Montgomery and rookie wide receiver Riley Ridley (6:29). JJ gives an update on Trey Burton who was back at practice today participating in individual drills and Nagy's comments on his progress (9:22). JJ previews his article on tight end Ian Bunting and his potential with the team (10:31). The guys then give a kicking update on Pineiro, Fry and rumors of top kickers across the league that could be an option (13:05).

Under Center Podcast

Under Center Podcast Training Camp Daily: Shout-out to Bears fans, again originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago