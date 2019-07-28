Under Center Podcast: Training Camp Daily - Welcome to the NFL, David Montgomery

NBC Sports Chicago
JJ Stankevitz and John "Moon" Mullin dive into David Montgomery's "welcome to the NFL" moments and update the Bears' kicking competition.

JJ Stankevitz and John "Moon" Mullin dive into David Montgomery's "welcome to the NFL" moments, (0:30), Sunday's training camp jersey of the day (6:00), update the kicking competition with Eddy Pineiro's showing (8:10) and look at what's leading to the overwhelmingly positive vibe in Bourbonnais over the weekend (10:50). 

Listen to the entire episode here or in the embedded player below.

Under Center Podcast

