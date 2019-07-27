JJ Stankevitz and Cam Ellis run down Friday's action from the Bears' first training camp practice of 2019 (0:20) and dive into Trey Burton's return to the field (1:30) and why he and Adam Shaheen are so important to the Bears' success this season (2:45).

Listen to the full episode in the embedded player below:

Under Center Podcast

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Subscribe:

Under Center Podcast: Training Camp Daily - The Bears begin practicing originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago