Under Center Podcast: Training Camp Daily - The Bears begin practicing

JJ Stankevitz and Cam Ellis run down Friday's action from the Bears' first training camp practice of 2019 and dive into Trey Burton's return to the field.

JJ Stankevitz and Cam Ellis run down Friday's action from the Bears' first training camp practice of 2019 (0:20) and dive into Trey Burton's return to the field (1:30) and why he and Adam Shaheen are so important to the Bears' success this season (2:45).

