Under Center Podcast: Too early Bears rookie minicamp review, Justin Fields impresses

Tony Gill
·1 min read
Under Center Podcast: Too early Bears rookie minicamp review, Fields impresses originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2021 Bears rookie class momentum continues as the rooks report to minicamp and start getting their first reps in the NFL and they did not disappoint. Ken Davis, Adam Hoge, and Eric Strobel break down the first week of minicamp and go through how each rookie looks. Justin MF'n Fields already looks good in the too early reviews to the Under Center team and more importantly, to Matt Nagy opening the discussion on could Fields really be the week one starter? The crew discusses how new offensive linemen look in Teven Jenkins and they get into should veteran players show up to OTAs despite given the chance to opt-out.

(3:30) - Seeing Justin Fields and Teven Jenkins for the first time in Bears gear

(14:00) - How will the dynamic between the presumed starter Andy Dalton and the rookie star Justin Fields go in camp?

(20:15) - What are the odds the Justin Fields will be the week one starter?

(26:50) - How will veterans react to OTAs and how will Eddie Goldman be embraced if he chooses not to participate?

(37:00) - What should the Bears do with wide receiver Anthony Miller?

(45:30) - What Chicago food spots should the rookies make sure to go to?

Listen here.

