Under Center Podcast: Tom Waddle on who wins Bears' QB competition

Laurence Holmes is joined by former Bears wide receiver and host of the Waddle & Silvy show on ESPN 1000 AM, Tom Waddle. They do a deep dive on the issues with Mitch Trubisky, who wins the Bears' starting QB job and Waddle makes a career comparison to Steve Kerr in "The Last Dance."

(5:30) - How can Trubisky be a better quarterback?

(10:00) - How can the QB competition be fair for the Bears?

(14:00) - Nick Foles has an advantage over Trubisky

(16:10) - Will Robert Quinn have an instant impact as a Bear?

(21:00) - Waddle compares his role with the Bears to Kerr's role with the Bulls

